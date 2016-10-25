The State JSC "Privatisation Agency" is organizing a webinar scheduled on 2 November 2016 at 16:00 (EEST). Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance - detailed information on the registration process is provided below. The webinar will be hosted by Mr. Vladimirs Loginovs, the Chairman of the Executive Board of the State JSC "Privatisation Agency" and Mr. Stefan Jugel, the Member of Management Board of JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra". The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar Mr. Loginovs will provide information on the auctions of the state-owned shares of the JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" and JSC "Grindeks" to be held on 8 November (click here for more details), whereas Mr. Jugel will present JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra", its financial results of 9 months 2016 and recent activities. After the presentation webinar participants are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance till 1 November 2016 to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com.



Registration process To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via http://ej.uz/1ij8. You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only a few seconds.



What is a corporate webinar? A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company's representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you. For more information on webinar service please visit: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/.



Investor and media contact: Guntis Karklinš Public Relations Manager, JSC "Privatisation Agency" Phone: + 371 22 019 025 E-mail: guntis.karklins@pa.gov.lv http://www.pa.gov.lv



About JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" and its daughter companies (Group) is one of the leading European manufacturers of glass fibre-based products. The Group companies are located on two continents in three countries: Latvia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" specialises in manufacturing two different glass fibre types (E-glass with temperature resistance of 600°C and SiO2-glass with temperature resistance of 1000+°C) and their products. These products are used for further processing, in technical (electro, thermal and sound) insulation and as readymade materials for mechanical engineering, construction etc. The main export markets for the parent company are the European Union countries (77%) and North America (11%). As per results of TOP 101 of Latvia's Most Valuable Enterprises, in year 2016 the JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" was acknowledged as No. 36 among the most valuable Latvia's enterprises and No. 4 most valuable within the industry "Manufacturing: industrial products".1



About JSC "Grindeks" JSC "Grindeks" is an international, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company in the Baltics. Its business is focused on research, development, manufacturing and sale of original products, generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients. JSC "Grindeks" specialises in the heart and cardiovascular, CNS and anti-cancer medication therapeutic groups. The range of goods includes the original products Mildronats® and Ftorafur® and more than 100 forms of generic drugs. The Group of JSC "Grindeks" consists of five subsidiary companies in Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia and Russia, as well as representative offices in 13 countries. Products of the company are exported to 70 countries and its export comprises 90% of the total turnover. The key markets include the EU countries, Russia and other CIS countries, the U.S.A., Canada, Japan and Vietnam. As per results of TOP 101 of Latvia's Most Valuable Enterprises, in year 2016 the JSC "Grindeks" was acknowledged as No.28 among the most valuable Latvia's enterprises and No.2 most valuable within the industry "Manufacturing: consumer goods".2



About the State JSC "Privatisation Agency" The State JSC "Privatisation Agency" ensures the governance, privatisation and alienation of the state-owned shares. Within the framework of implementing the SOE governance reform, the state participation in enterprises wherein the state has no strategic interest is being gradually decreased. During the 1st half of 2016 the State JSC "Privatisation Agency" held state owned shares in 39 capital companies, incl. in stock market listed companies JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra", JSC "Grindeks" and JSC "Latvian Shipping".



