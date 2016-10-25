CrowdFlower expands into Israel

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlower, the essential human-in-the-loop platform for data science and machine learning teams, today announced its expansion into Israel with the opening of an office and the hiring of Nati Catalan to lead the company's presence in Ra'anana.

"I'm delighted to have Nati lead our expansion into Israel," said Robin Bordoli, chief executive officer at CrowdFlower. "His technical background along with his enterprise technology sales leadership experience makes him the ideal person to drive the adoption of our platform within the Israeli data science community. I'm looking forward to working with Nati to grow our presence in Israel."

With over 100 companies listed on NASDAQ and a higher concentration of data scientists per capita than the U.S., Israel is a hotbed of data science and machine learning activity. The common thread between all machine learning teams is their need for large scale, high quality customized training data. CrowdFlower's human-in-the-loop platform already delivers on this requirement for both startups and enterprises in the US, so the next natural step was to expand into Israel and meet the demand for local machine learning teams. With the recent launch of CrowdFlower AI powered by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning, CrowdFlower is helping data science teams by delivering high quality customized training data, easily deployable machine learning models, and human-in-the-loop workflows in a single platform.

Prior to joining CrowdFlower, Nati Catalan was Regional Manager at Bynet Data Communications, part of the RAD Group, where he led the business development and sales of the international team, delivering multi-million dollar cloud, wireless and security projects worldwide. Prior to Bynet, he was Director of Sales for MangoDSP where he sold intelligent video servers and applications for the surveillance, video and imaging markets, assisting the company to reach international growth and eventually be acquired.

"I'm excited to join CrowdFlower at this stage of their growth," said Nati Catalan, director of strategic accounts at CrowdFlower Israel. "The data science community in Israel is growing rapidly and platforms such as CrowdFlower, which fuel the adoption of machine learning, are in strong demand. I'm looking forward to working with the CrowdFlower team to expand our customer base here in Israel."

For Israeli companies interested in learning more about CrowdFlower's human-in-the-loop platform, you can reach out to Nati Catalan in the CrowdFlower Israeli office located at 13 Zarhin St, Ra'anana or email him at nati.catalan@crowdflower.com.

About CrowdFlower

CrowdFlower is the essential human-in-the-loop platform for data science teams. CrowdFlower helps customers generate high quality customized training data for their machine learning initiatives, or automate a business process with easy-to-deploy models and integrated human-in-the-loop workflows. The CrowdFlower platform supports a wide range of use cases including self-driving cars, intelligent personal assistants, medical image labeling, content categorization, customer support ticket classification, social data insight, CRM data enrichment, product categorization, and search relevance.

Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Canvas Venture Fund, Trinity Ventures, and Microsoft Ventures, CrowdFlower serves data science teams at Fortune 500 and fast-growing data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.crowdflower.com.