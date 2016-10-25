

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The total value of new orders received by the German construction industry decreased in August, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction dropped 2.2 percent month-over-month in August.



On an annual basis, construction orders grew a working-day and price adjusted 10.5 percent in August.



In building construction and civil and underground engineering, in establishments of enterprises with 20 or more persons, turnover increased 12.4 percent compared with August 2015, the agency said.



During the first eight months of the year, total order intakes climbed 15.0 percent over the same period last year.



