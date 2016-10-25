Metsä Board Press release 25 October 2016



Metsä Board has been identified as a global leader for its actions and strategies in response to climate change and has been awarded a position on the Climate A List by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), the international not-for-profit organisation that drives sustainable economies. Metsä Board is among 9% of corporations participating in CDP's climate change programme to be awarded a position on the list, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change in the past reporting year.



"A position on CDP's Climate A List is welcome recognition to our work. By investing in bioenergy, as well as energy and material efficiency, our fossil CO2 emissions have decreased by 42% since 2009. In 2015 more than 80% of the fuels we used were bio-based. We are continuously looking for new areas of improving energy efficiency at our production units, " says Mika Joukio, CEO of Metsä Board. "In addition, our fresh fibre paperboards are lightweight, safe and recyclable, and therefore benefit the whole packaging value chain."



Thousands of companies submit annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. 193 'A Listers' appear on the list, which has been produced at the request of 827 investors with assets of US$100 trillion. The Climate A List, along with the climate scores of all companies publicly taking part in CDP's climate change programme this year, is available on CDP's website.



For further information: Anne Uusitalo, Sustainability Manager Mobile: +358 (0)50 313 0420 E-mail: anne.uusitalo(at)metsagroup.com



