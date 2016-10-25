Regulatory News:

The Chairman of the Board of Enea has in consultation with the largest shareholders established a nomination committee. The nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2017 includes Per Lindberg, Sverre Bergland (DnB Nor), Annika Andersson (Swedbank Robur Fonder) and Anders Skarin (Chairman of the Board, Enea AB). The nomination committee has selected Per Lindberg as its Chairman.

The task of the nomination committee is to propose the Chairman at the annual general meeting, Chairman and other members of the board as well as suggesting remuneration and other compensation for each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also propose auditors and remuneration of the auditors as well as a process for selecting the nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2018.

Shareholders who would like to present proposals for the nomination committee are welcome to submit these via ir@enea.com.

