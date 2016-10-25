Smart TMS helps semiconductor, flat panel display and solar manufacturers improve their process performance and safety by reducing vacuum/abatement pipework condensation.

Edwards, one of the world's largest manufacturers of integrated vacuum and abatement solutions, launched a new Thermal Management System (TMS) at SEMICON Europa today. The new Smart TMS adds feedback control to accurately maintain gas temperature in vacuum pump fore lines and exhaust lines. Unheated lines can be clogged by condensed process materials and by-products. The Smart TMS reduces downtime and risks to service personnel tasked with cleaning out these often hazardous materials. The Smart TMS also improves energy efficiency and functionality with programmable remote controllers that interface readily to fab control software.

"We have worked extensively with our customers to improve their process productivity, as well as their fab safety," states Ralph Loske, Business Line Manager, Semi DSL for Edwards. "One of the major perceived risks associated with condensation is blockage of the exhaust pipe and a consequent process interruption. However, there are also other serious hazards that may result from condensed materials in exhaust pipes. For example, an exhaust fire can occur when partly reacted silicon compounds condense in exhaust pipes during a deposition process, and are subsequently exposed to fluorine during a chamber-cleaning process."

To counter the condensation threat and improve system safety and productivity, the Smart TMS system controls gas temperatures between the pump exhaust port and the abatement inlet. It includes temperature monitoring within the heating elements, enabling feedback control to accurately maintain exhaust temperature at a specified set-point.

Ralph adds, "Our global applications group is able to holistically look at each customer's system to customize the right solution for their specific application requirements. The Smart TMS solution is also valuable to manufacturers of flat panel displays (FPD) and solar cells, who use similar processes, including: chemical vapour deposition (CVD), epitaxy, oxide etch and poly etch, which have the potential for condensation and deposition in the exhaust lines."

Chris O'Rourke, Application Manager, Edwards, will present on "Managing Condensable Gases" at SEMICON Europa's 20th Fab Management Forum, Session 2, on Tuesday, 25 October 2016, http://www.semiconeuropa.org/node/1301.

For further information about Edwards' products and services, please visit www.edwardsvacuum.com or visit Edwards at SEMICON Europa, booth 858.

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

