CNH Industrial recognized as a World Leader for corporate action on climate change

CNH Industrial N.V. is one of 193 "A-Lister" corporations participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) climate change program.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the environmental NGO (non-governmental organization), has named CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) to its Climate A List. The CDP is the only global disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts, also providing investors and organizations with access to environmental information.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160119/323658LOGO

Thousands of companies submit annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. CNH Industrial is among the top 9%, out of over 2,100 corporations participating in CDP's climate change program, to be awarded a position on the A List. This is in recognition of its actions to optimize energy consumption, reduce CO 2 emissions and mitigate the business risks of climate change in the 2015 reporting year.

As part of its strategy to combat climate change, CNH Industrial conducted 201 projects throughout the course of 2015 to improve its global energy performance. These led to a number of positive results including 48% of the total energy consumption at manufacturing facilities from renewable sources and a reduction of more than 81,000 tons of CO 2 emissions (-4% per hour of production in comparison to 2014).

In addition to being recognized as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and Europe, CNH Industrial is also admitted to other important sustainable indices including: MSCI Global ESG Indexes, MSCI Global SRI Indexes, FTSE4Good, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best in Class Equity, FTSE ECPI Italia SRI Benchmark and FTSE ECPI Italia SRI Leaders, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, STOXX ESG Leaders Indices, STOXX Sustainability Indices.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com