Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aircraft Records Total Asset Management Seminar 2017" conference to their offering.
A tailor made seminar for lessors/Airline Professionals Finance Contract Administrator to address the practical challenges and issues involved in Aircraft and Engine Asset Management, including end of lease return condition, maintenance records and cost control, Aircraft modification and transition management etc.
Highlights:
Managing the lease end transition phase
Identify area of improvement in your overall approach to record management
Regulatory Issues on the transfer of Assets
Find out how to ensure Asset value is maintained
Technical Records management and regulations
How to ensure the asset value and technical records are maintained.
Who Should Attend:
Airlines
Lessors
Finance Personnel
Contract Administrators
Lawyers
Airlines
Technical Personnel
Asset Managers
Agenda:
April 5 2017
8:00 am 8:50 am Registration Tea/Coffee
8:50 am 9:00 am Welcome Introduction
9:00 am 9:50 am Aircraft Modification Management Values and Costs
9:50 am 10:30 am Maximise Value Retention of Old Birds throughout Life Cycle
10:20 am 10:50 am Refreshment Break
10:50 am 11:40 am Practical Regulatory Issues on the Transfer of Aircraft under the EASA Regime
11:40 am 12:20 pm Asset Records from a Lessor Perspective both Now and in the Future
12:20 pm 1:20 pm Luncheon
1:20 pm 2:00 pm Asset Management Record Keeping v/s can Impact Asset Re-Marketing
2:00 pm 2:50 pm Aircraft Fleet Management Asset Disposal from an Airline's Perspective
2:50 pm 3:15 pm Refreshment Break
3:15 pm 4:00 pm Aircraft Redelivery Management from a Lessor's Perspective
4:00 pm 4:30 pm Engine Lease Management Contracts and Returns
4:30 pm 5:15 pm Planning Asset End-of-Lease Records Inspections and Cost Managment Panel Discussion
5:15 pm 5:15 pm Seminar concludes
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g75rfm/aircraft_records
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161025005762/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Banking and Financial Services, Aircraft