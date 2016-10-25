Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aircraft Records Total Asset Management Seminar 2017" conference to their offering.

A tailor made seminar for lessors/Airline Professionals Finance Contract Administrator to address the practical challenges and issues involved in Aircraft and Engine Asset Management, including end of lease return condition, maintenance records and cost control, Aircraft modification and transition management etc.

Highlights:

Managing the lease end transition phase

Identify area of improvement in your overall approach to record management

Regulatory Issues on the transfer of Assets

Find out how to ensure Asset value is maintained

Technical Records management and regulations

How to ensure the asset value and technical records are maintained.

Who Should Attend:

Airlines

Lessors

Finance Personnel

Contract Administrators

Lawyers

Technical Personnel

Asset Managers

Agenda:

April 5 2017

8:00 am 8:50 am Registration Tea/Coffee

8:50 am 9:00 am Welcome Introduction

9:00 am 9:50 am Aircraft Modification Management Values and Costs

9:50 am 10:30 am Maximise Value Retention of Old Birds throughout Life Cycle

10:20 am 10:50 am Refreshment Break

10:50 am 11:40 am Practical Regulatory Issues on the Transfer of Aircraft under the EASA Regime

11:40 am 12:20 pm Asset Records from a Lessor Perspective both Now and in the Future

12:20 pm 1:20 pm Luncheon

1:20 pm 2:00 pm Asset Management Record Keeping v/s can Impact Asset Re-Marketing

2:00 pm 2:50 pm Aircraft Fleet Management Asset Disposal from an Airline's Perspective

2:50 pm 3:15 pm Refreshment Break

3:15 pm 4:00 pm Aircraft Redelivery Management from a Lessor's Perspective

4:00 pm 4:30 pm Engine Lease Management Contracts and Returns

4:30 pm 5:15 pm Planning Asset End-of-Lease Records Inspections and Cost Managment Panel Discussion

5:15 pm 5:15 pm Seminar concludes

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g75rfm/aircraft_records

