Telsiai, Lithuania, 2016-10-25 11:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upon assessment of the request of INVL Asset Management, UAB and "Orion Asset Management", as well as other circumstances in relation to the General Meeting of Shareholders, ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (registered office address: Sedos Str. 35, Telšiai, company code: 180240752, hereinafter the Company) presents the Draft Decisions for discussions and the General Ballot Paper (both of them fine-tuned). The discussions regarding the Draft Decisions will take place at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 28 October 2016.



Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=591123