NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Mastopexy and breast augmentation are two of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures performed today, says Dr. Daniel Y. Maman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. Also referred to as breast lift surgery, mastopexy is designed to rejuvenate the appearance of the breasts by removing excess skin and elevating their position on the chest wall, he explains. On the other hand, breast augmentation is intended to enhance the overall size and volume of the breasts through the placement of implants, creating a fuller, more pronounced chest contour.

While the two treatments conducted independently can produce exceptional results for the right patients, Dr. Maman states that some individuals may benefit more from combining breast augmentation with a lift. Reason being, a breast augmentation can increase one's breast size, but it will not resolve a moderate to significant amount of breast drooping. "Similarly," writes Dr. Maman in a recent blog post, "mastopexy can lift the breasts to a more youthful position on the chest wall, but the procedure will not add volume to the breasts on its own."

According to the NYC plastic surgeon, women who are typically considered good candidates for breast augmentation with a lift -- also called augmentation-mastopexy or breast lift with implants -- include those seeking to elevate their breasts while simultaneously adding and/or restoring volume. Depending on one's unique needs and goals, he says a breast lift with implants can help:

Increase breast size and volume

Correct breast sagging/drooping

Improve breast elevation and projection

Enhance overall breast contour and symmetry

Reposition and/or resize the nipple-areolar complexes





At 740 Park Plastic Surgery, Dr. Maman explains that the augmentation-mastopexy procedure is generally performed as a single operation that takes approximately two to three hours to complete. In the majority of cases, excess skin is first excised, and the breast tissues are lifted and repositioned on the chest wall. Next, he says the preselected implants are carefully placed using the Keller Funnel™ "no-touch" technique, and the skin is meticulously reattached underneath the breasts for an ideal outcome.

Ultimately, Dr. Maman reiterates that while both breast augmentation and mastopexy are excellent on their own for the right individuals, the combination of the two may prove to be a better option for many women desiring to address breast sagging and volume loss all at once.

About Daniel Y. Maman, MD

Harvard-trained in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, Dr. Maman is considered one of the premier breast surgeons in New York City. Among his numerous honors and recognitions, The New York Times named him a "Rising Star in Plastic Surgery," and he is regularly asked to share his knowledge and expertise on The Plastic Surgery Channel (PSC). In addition to breast augmentation, mastopexy, and breast lift with implants, Dr. Maman performs several other breast surgeries, including breast reduction, natural breast enhancement with fat transfer, breast revision, and gynecomastia treatment. He is also highly skilled and experienced in breast reconstruction following mastectomy.

For more information, visit plasticsurgeonsnyc.com and facebook.com/740ParkPlasticSurgery. Dr. Maman is available for interview upon request.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

https://www.plasticsurgeonsnyc.com/practice-news/new-york-city-plastic-surgeon-describes-ideal-candidates-for-a-breast-lift-with-implants

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071477



740 Park Plastic Surgery

740 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10021

(212) 879-7900



Rosemont Media

(858) 200-0044

www.rosemontmedia.com



