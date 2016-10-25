WOODBRIDGE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 via news release on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 after market closes.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call: Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2016 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time North America dial-in number: 1-877-648-7976 International dial-in number: 1-617-826-1698

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on November 30, 2016.

Details of the replay: North America dial-in number: 1-855-859-2056 International dial-in number: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 95145318

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, over 1,300 trailers and over 500 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

