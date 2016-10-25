

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $127.48 million, or $1.57 per share. This was up from $117.24 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $526.83 million. This was up from $500.58 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $127.48 Mln. vs. $117.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $526.83 Mln vs. $500.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



