

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen extended decline against its major opponents in European trading on Tuesday.



The yen weakened to near a 2-week low of 104.59 against greenback, 4-day low of 113.80 against the euro, 5-day low of 105.17 against the Swiss franc and a weekly low of 127.95 against the pound, off its early highs of 104.12, 113.26, 104.79 and 127.34, respectively.



The yen declined to a 5-day low of 79.86 against the aussie, 4-day lows of 78.53 against the loonie and 74.79 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 79.17 and 78.01, and a 4-day high of 74.14, respectively.



If the yen slides further, it may find support around 106.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the euro, 131.00 against the pound, 106.00 against the franc, 80.00 against the loonie, 81.00 against the aussie and 75.5 against the kiwi.



