TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") invites you to participate in a conference call held today, October 25, 2016, at 10:00am Eastern Time to discuss recent news, company activities and to provide a general corporate update. The call will be hosted by Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun, Randall Ruff, Vice-President of Exploration, and Brad Humphrey, Vice-President of Corporate Development. A question and answer period will follow the call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: October 25, 2016Time: 10:00 am ETLocal and International: 416-695-7806North American Toll Free: 1-866-696-5910Participation code: 2069766

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

