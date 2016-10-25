

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.91 billion, or $1.10 per share. This was up from $2.80 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $16.52 billion. This was down from $16.53 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.91 Bln. vs. $2.80 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $16.52 Bln vs. $16.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.1%



