

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $386.73 million, or $4.08 per share. This was up from $374.49 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $3.28 billion. This was up from $3.15 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $386.73 Mln. vs. $374.49 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -EPS (Q3): $4.08 vs. $3.97 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $4.32 -Revenue (Q3): $3.28 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 - $11.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX