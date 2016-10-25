

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $362 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $338 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.14 billion. This was up from $3.12 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $362 Mln. vs. $338 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



