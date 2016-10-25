Regulatory News:

Harri Savolainen is appointed Head of Operational Support for the NCC Group (STO:NCCA) (STO:NCCB). Operational Support is a new function which will include IT and Management Systems, R&D and Purchasing. The aim with the function is to focus and put together areas which are important to support the line operations, especial in digitalization.

Harri Savolainen will be a member of the Executive Management Team. He will take on his new position as of January 1st 2017.

Operational Support will play a key role in supporting the business areas' work to create competitive and innovate customer offerings and solutions. In the new set up, digitalization is a key performance driver in all the comprising areas.

"I am very happy to welcome Harri Savolainen onboard again in the Executive Management Team. Harri has a long experience from different positions in NCC in Finland and has a deep knowledge and understanding of the different businesses. This is of great importance when taking on the role as Head of Operational Support", says Peter Wågström CEO at NCC.

As an effect of the reorganization of the NCC Group as of January 1st this year the IT organizational structure has been evaluated and a new common organization has been formed and will be in place as of January 1st 2017.

Harri Savolainen, who joined NCC in 2001, is currently division manager for NCC Building Finland. Before the reorganization of NCC into Nordic Business areas Harri was Business Area Manager for Construction Finland and part of the NCC Executive Management Team for three years. Harri holds a Master of Science in Technology at Helsinki University of Technology.

Peter Gjörup, will remain in his current position as Head of Purchasing and reports to Harri Savolainen, but will as a consequence of the new organizational structure leave the Executive Management team.

This is the type of information that NCC could be obligated to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was issued for publication on October 25, at 1 p.m.

About NCC. Our vision is to renew our industry and provide superior sustainable solutions. NCC is one of the leading companies in the Nordics within construction, infrastructure and property development, with sales, excluding Bonava, of SEK 53 billion and 16,000 employees in 2015. The NCC share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

