Four EY leaders recognized by OUTstanding professional network for contributions to LGBT+ inclusion

- Beth Brooke-Marciniak, EY Global Vice Chair - Public Policy, in the OUTstanding Hall of Fame



-Steve Varley, EY UK & Ireland Chairman and Managing Partner, in the 2016 Ally Executives list

- Liz Bingham, Managing Partner, EY UK & Ireland, joined by Orlan Boston, EY Global Client Service Partner & Americas Life Sciences Transactions Leader, in the 2016 LGBT+ Executives list

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- EY leaders have been recognized today by the OUTstanding professional network for their impact on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) inclusion inside and outside the workplace. EY's Beth Brooke-Marciniak is once again recognized by OUTstanding, and is named to its inaugural Hall of Fame. EY's Steve Varley is recognized by OUTstanding for the third year and is named to the 2016 Ally Executives list. EY's Liz Bingham appears on the 2016 LGBT+ Executives list for the fourth consecutive year and is joined by EY's Orlan Boston. All lists are available here.

Nominated by peers and colleagues and reviewed by OUTstanding's advisory panel, the EY leaders recognized are celebrated for being positive and visible role models who are also actively advancing LGBT+ inclusion, going above and beyond their day job in doing so. This year, OUTstanding also launched the Hall of Fame, which includes five role models who have been featured in the OUTstanding top 10 for the past three consecutive years. These inspiring leaders have been advocates of OUTstanding from the organization's start and are visible champions of OUTstanding's work, demonstrating their commitment, year on year, for LGBT+ inclusion and workplace equality.

Beth Brooke-Marciniak is ranked 2nd in the inaugural Hall of Fame. Steve Varley is ranked 16th in the Ally Executives list, while Liz Bingham and Orlan Boston are ranked 8th and 82nd respectively in the LGBT+ Executives list.

Beth Brooke-Marciniak, EY Global Vice Chair - Public Policy, says:

"I'm thrilled so many leaders at EY are recognized on the 2016 OUTstanding lists, as both OUT executives and allies. Recognition of these role models affirms the importance of EY's diverse global workforce as a powerful platform to influence and promote respect, as well as value and embrace all differences."

Steve Varley, EY UK & Ireland Chairman and Managing Partner, says:

"It is a privilege to be recognized as an ally by OUTstanding for the third year running. It is a mark of our commitment to driving diversity and inclusiveness in the workplace, which we firmly believe grants us competitive advantage. The different perspectives of our people help to deliver exceptional service to our clients and we continue to focus on creating a working environment where difference thrives."

Liz Bingham, Managing Partner, EY UK & Ireland, says:

"It is a real delight to be recognized for my contribution to LGBT equality, especially among such influential and inspirational leaders. The inclusion of all differences is at the heart of this agenda; we are all different from one another and embracing that and harnessing it is what creates the magic in business and in life."

Orlan Boston, EY Global Client Service Partner & Americas Life Sciences Transactions Leader, says:

"I'm honored to be recognized by OUTstanding and to be in the company of these accomplished business leaders. In our rapidly changing global environment it's imperative that business leaders of today and tomorrow both embrace and role model different perspectives and foster an environment of inclusiveness where everyone can excel."

OUTstanding's advisory panel consisted of Lord Browne, Executive Chairman of L1 Energy, and former CEO of BP; Dawn Airey, CEO, Getty Images; Ashok Vaswani, CEO, Personal and Corporate Banking, Barclays; Harriet Green, VP & GM, Internet of Things & Education, IBM; Vicki Culpin, Global Dean of Research, Hult International Business School; Suki Sandhu, Founder & CEO, OUTstanding; and Carola Hoyos, Editor of the Executive Appointments section, Non Executive Directors Club, Financial Times. Each person was scored on the seniority and influence of their role, their impact on LGBT+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace and their business achievements.

About OUTstanding

OUTstanding is a professional membership organisation for global businesses. OUTstanding works directly with LGBT+ and ally leaders to promote inclusion in the workplace. OUTstanding drives change, challenges stereotypes and inspires future generations. OUTstanding works with member firms to drive LGBT+ inclusion, providing leadership development, mentoring, role modelling and sharing cutting edge best practice. OUTstanding has a partnership with the Financial Times and publishes The Leading LBGT+ & Ally Executives and LGBT+ Future Leaders Lists, annually. http://www.out-standing.org/

