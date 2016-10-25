Open Innovations - 2016: New Venue, New Format

MOSCOW, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

On 26-28 October 2016 the 5th annual Open Innovations Forum, the most prominent event in the field of developing Russian innovative sphere will take place. This year for the first time it will be held at Skolkovo technopark, the largest technopark in Europe.

For three days Skolkovo technopark will become the place to share experience and knowledge in spheres of technological entrepreneurship and innovative development. The Forum will welcome more than 12,000 guests from more than 100 countries.

Open Innovations 2016 will host more than 90 various events - panel discussions, presentations, lectures, workshops, pitches, hackathons - presented in cutting edge interactive formats. Renat Batyrov, head of Skolkovo technopark: "This year the main focus of the forum will be on technological entrepreneurs and those who aspire to become one. We will talk about technologies for growth: from discussions about the real hi-tech sector and the latest technological trends, that create new markets, to talks about technologies for cooperation, which lead to business expansion."

The Forum will welcome guests from all leading countries. Israel has become partner-state of the Forum and will be represented by a delegation led by Ofir Akunis, the Minister of Science, Technology and Space, who will discuss his experience in shaping Israel's innovative economy during the first day of the Forum. Other leading speakers of the Forum are such world-famous Israelis as Yossi Vardi, 'godfather' of Israel's high-tech, Yossi Matias, the Managing Director of Google's R&D Center in Israel and the author of Trends, Insights for Search, Google Suggest; and Zeev Zalevsky, the inventor of Kinect and a universal lens that can adjust to the needs of human eyes' needs.

Other stars at the Forum are leaders of global technological industry, renowned scientists, developers, entrepreneurs, marketing managers, for example Paul Misener (USA), vice president of Amazon.com Inc., Laird Cagan (USA), Managing Director of Cagan McAfee Capital Partners, Marvin Liao (USA), Yahoo! veteran, managing partner of more than 500 startups, Jessica J. Federer (Germany), Head of Digital Development at Bayer AG, Alasdair Lennox (UK), Executive Creative Director at FITCH, Bas Lansdorp (the Netherlands), director of Mars One project, Dr. Plamen Nedeltchev (USA), lead architect and distinguished engineer at Cisco IT, Dom Sagolls (USA), developer of Twitter, and Robert Epstein (USA), leading psychologist at American Institute for Behavioral Researchand Technology.