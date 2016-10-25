Research and Markets - Global Chocolate Market CAGR Growth of 5.32% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Amul, Cemoi Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global chocolate market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2016-2020.

The global chocolate market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Innovations in chocolate manufacturing will be a key trend for market growth. Researchers at Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US have found a new process to produce low-fat chocolate by the application of an electric field charge in the direction of the flow of liquid chocolate.

This lowers the viscosity of the liquid and enables manufacturers to reduce the minimum amount of melted fat required to maintain proper flow in the pipeline. In February 2015, Barry Callebaut announced that it has devised a new method to produce milk chocolate with only 25% fat. The new process has also received a patent from the European Patent Office.



According to the report, premiumization will be a key driver for market growth. The demand for premium chocolates is growing around the world, particularly in countries such as the US and Brazil. Players are positioning their premium chocolates as gifting options. For instance, In India, Mondelez has positioned its Toblerone and Bournville brands as suitable for gifting.

As part of the drive toward premiumization, players are also offering single-origin chocolate products. These chocolates are made from one variety of cocoa harvested in one region. In July 2015, Harald and Nugali, two Brazilian chocolate companies, launched their single origin chocolate products in the US market. In May 2016, Haigh's Chocolates launched four new single-origin chocolates from Ecuador, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, and the Dominican Republic.



Further, the report states that the increasing incidence of obesity among consumers worldwide is a challenge faced by the global chocolate market. In 2014 nearly 26% of the total world population were overweight and of that nearly 32% were obese. It is estimated that by 2030 nearly 74% of men and 64% of women in the UK will be overweight and nearly 42% of the US population will be obese.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Companies Mentioned:



Ferrero

Hershey's

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestlé

Amul

August Storck

Barry Callebaut

Blommer Chocolate Company

Empresas Carozzi

Cemoi Chocolatier

Chocolate Frey

Report Structure:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Market drivers



PART 11: Impact of drivers



PART 12: Market challenges



PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor landscape



PART 16: Appendix



PART 17: About the Author



