ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- On the heels of being recognized as a "Working Mother 100 Best Company" and the Anita Borg Institute naming the company to its list of top companies for women technologists, ADP's Chief Financial Officer, Jan Siegmund, has been named a Leading LGBT Executive on the 2016 OUTstanding Leading LGBT+ & Ally Executives List, presented by the FT. This distinction is for his dedication to create a business environment where LGBT+ people can comfortably bring their best professional selves to work. OUTstanding is a professional membership organization for global businesses who work directly with LGBT+ and ally leaders to promote inclusion in the workplace.

Jan Siegmund has worked as an out gay man and is the senior most out executive of any S&P 500 company who has been openly gay through his entire career. In 2006, he was a founding executive that helped create ADP Pride, ADP's LGBTQ & Allies business resource group. Jan continues to serve as its executive sponsor today. During this time, ADP has achieved perfect scores as a Best Place to Work for the Human Rights Campaign. Jan is a frequent guest speaker at LGBT conferences and events, including the Economist Global LGBT conference, and has been a keynote speaker at KPMG and Goldman Sachs. He is also an active board member of the New York City LGBT Community Center.

"Every day we aim to help our clients create 'a more human resource' within their own companies, and we believe that putting diversity at the core of our own business is key to delivering on this," said Dermot O'Brien, chief human resources officer, ADP. "Jan is a consistent and valued advocate for LGBT issues and we are proud that he was named a Leading LGBT Executive on the 2016 OUTstanding Leading LGBT+ & Ally Executives List."

For the Leading LGBT+ executives and Leading ally executive lists, a nominee's seniority and influence was taken into consideration and they must be visibly out, or a vocal ally, actively working to create an environment where LGBT+ people can comfortably bring their best professional selves to work.

"Large corporations have the power and influence to promote LGBT+ inclusion and pave the way for real societal change around the world. By recognizing the impact of those who are leading the charge, the OUTstanding Leading LGBT+ & Ally Executives and LGBT+ Future Leaders Lists continue to inspire both businesses and individuals to drive LGBT+ equality forward," said Suki Sandhu, founder and CEO of OUTstanding. "OUTstanding exists to challenge the assumption that you cannot be out and successful in business, to create role models that will inspire the next generation of business leaders and to encourage companies to use their far reaching voices for good."

