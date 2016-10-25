MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - October 25, 2016) - Attain, LLC, a leading management, technology and strategy consulting firm, has partnered with Arlington, Va.-based LiveSafe, the world's leading mobile safety communications platform, to complement the solutions and services offered through its Transformation Services practice, expedite LiveSafe's entry into key verticals, and drive user adoption.

Attain, based in McLean, Va., with a nationwide presence, will market and sell LiveSafe's cloud-based technology to clients in the government, government contractor, education, health, and non-profit markets.

LiveSafe, used by businesses, hospitals, malls, college campuses and large sports and entertainment arenas to create a safer environment for employees and customers, enables two-way, real-time interaction between individuals and security and facilities teams.

"Attain has a strong reputation as a leading management, technology and strategy consulting firm, and we are proud to partner with them to accelerate the timing of our entry into these key markets," LiveSafe CEO Carolyn Parent said. "Attain has great relationships with their customers who trust and consider Attain a preferred partner."

The convenience of using a smartphone to ask for help is a game-changing way to initiate communication about safety and security-related concerns. Users can send text, photos, videos, and precise location information to report incidents ranging from routine maintenance needs to suspicious activity and safety threats.

"Attain is committed to advancing our clients' missions, whether they are that of educational institutions, our government entities, or research and non-profit organizations, and in today's environment, that can only be done if there is a safe and secure environment," said Greg Baroni, chairman and CEO of Attain.

"Our consulting professionals have a legacy of expertise serving the education and government communities, combined with exceptional technical experience in IT and management consulting services -- from ERP, cloud, and mobile technology implementations, to strategic planning, change management, and training that help clients to realize the greatest value from new technology like LiveSafe," he said.

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who deliver tangible results to address today's complex challenges. Attain's transformative business and IT solutions and services deliver market-leading results to our customers in the government, healthcare, education, and non-profit sectors. For more information, please visit attain.com.

ACF Solutions, An Attain Company (ACF) is a wholly-owned subsidiary located in Reston, Va. that provides cloud-based technology solutions to education and nonprofit customers. For more information, please visit acfsolutions.com.

About LiveSafe, Inc.

LiveSafe is the world's leading mobile safety communications platform delivering actionable crowdsourced safety and security intelligence, preventing incidents before they occur and connecting people to the help they need. LiveSafe is used by Hearst, Cox Communications, the San Francisco 49ers and many other companies. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe, and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

