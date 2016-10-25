

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp.(EQT) said that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire additional core Marcellus acreage, consisting of -- 42,600 net acres and current natural gas production of approximately 42 MMcfe per day from Trans Energy Inc. and entities affiliated with Republic Energy (Republic) for an aggregate purchase price of $513 million; and 17,000 net acres and current natural gas production of approximately 2 MMcfe per day from a third-party for $170 million. The transactions are expected to close by year-end 2016.



EQT said it will finance the acquisitions with cash-on-hand.



The 42,600 net acre acquisition in West Virginia includes approximately 250 undeveloped locations that are expected to have an average lateral length of 5,700 feet. Also included are drilling rights on an estimated 29,000 deep Utica acres. The acreage has an 85% net revenue interest and 89% is either held by production or has lease expiration terms that extend beyond 2018.



The transaction includes 42 Marcellus wells, 33 of which are currently producing 42 MMcfe per day - four that are completed and not turned-in-line; and five that are drilled but not completed.



The 17,000 net Marcellus acreage acquisition in Pennsylvania includes approximately 97 undeveloped locations that are expected to have an average lateral length of 4,600 feet. Also included are drilling rights on an estimated 10,300 deep Utica acres. The acreage has an 85% net revenue interest and 96% is either held by production or has lease expiration terms that extend beyond 2018.



The transaction includes two Marcellus wells that are currently producing 2 MMcfe per day.



As part of EQT's consolidation strategy, during 2016 EQT has increased its core Marcellus position by 143,000 acres, or 55%, for a total of 400,000 acres, including the recent acquisitions. In summary, over the past four years, EQT has acquired 230,000 core Marcellus acres and has developed 44,000 acres, resulting in a net increase of 186,000 acres. EQT now has 3,680 undeveloped core Marcellus well locations.



Under the terms of the Trans Energy merger agreement, EQT has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Trans Energy's common stock for $3.58 per share in cash.



The closing of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of a number of Trans Energy shares that, together with shares owned by EQT and its affiliates, represents at least a majority of the total number of Trans Energy outstanding shares. The closing is also subject to the consummation of the transaction with Republic described in this release and other customary conditions.



The boards of directors of both EQT and Trans Energy have unanimously approved the terms of the merger agreement, and the board of directors of Trans Energy has resolved to recommend that Trans Energy's shareholders accept the offer, once it is commenced.



Following the completion of the tender offer, EQT will merge its wholly owned subsidiary into Trans Energy, and Trans Energy will survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of EQT



