I-New to Present Award Winning MVNE Solutions at the WCC in Dallas/USA

MATTERSBURG, Austria, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions, industry leading MVNO/E solutions provider, will present its multiple award winning products and services to the North American markets at the Wholesale Connectivity Convention in Dallas/USA.

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions is one of the fastest growing technology solutions provider in the worldwide mobile communication industry. The company successfully operates MVNE service hubs in Europe, Latin America, Asia/Pacific and is heading to conquer North American markets with its multiple award winning solutions.

I-New's global growth strategy is based on the commitment to always lead the pace in the mobile communication market by constantly improving its pioneering MVNO/E solutions and to offer highly competitive products and services to the most vibrant and high potential markets.

I-New was named 'Best MVNE - Enabler of MVNOs' in 2016 and 2 times in a row as 'Best MVNO Solution' in 2014 and 2015 by the global MVNOs Industry Awards. The company's value proposition got also shortlisted for the 2016 GLOTEL Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in the 'Services to Telecoms' category, and was recently named 'Top 25 Most Promising Telco Solutions Provider ASIA 2016' by top Asia-Pacific CIO's and senior IT managers.

The company will showcase its comprehensive MVNO/E solutions to the North American markets at the WCC (Wholesale Connectivity Convention) taking place in Dallas/Texas from 14-16th of November 2016. I-New will showcase the power of its MVNO/E service offerings including compelling benefits for MVNOs and especially for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Contact sales@i-new.com for more information and/or to arrange onsite meetings.