SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 --



WHO: Bob Smith, executive director of the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Will present "Semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) and the Impact of Multi-Die integrated circuit (IC) Design" during ARM TechCon. The ESD Alliance will exhibit in Booth #523 to showcase its programs, new initiatives and growing list of member companies.

WHEN: Smith's presentation will be held Thursday, October 27, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:20 p.m. in Ballroom D. ARM TechCon's Expo Hall will be open Wednesday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Smith's talk will address emerging trends in the new wave of multi-die IC design and how that is driving strategic changes in the SIP market. He will outline the industry's move from transistor integration to functional integration, why SIP will play a greater role than it currently does and how this benefits IP vendors and users.

To learn more about the ESD Alliance, go to: www.esd-alliance.org

Information about ARM TechCon can be found at: www.armtechcon.com

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://www.esd-alliance.org

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

(617) 437-1822

Email Contact



