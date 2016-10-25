SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Karbo Communications, Inc., a top U.S. tech PR and digital marketing agency, today announced that it has achieved record growth over the last three quarters with the addition of major brand accounts, innovative medium-sized companies and startups. Client additions include eBay Advertising, Logitech and ABBYY. Additionally, Karbo Com served as the PR agency of record for the largest North American Internet of Things (IoT) conference, IoT World. The agency also announced that it has doubled its staff.

Karbo Com's client roster includes companies in advertising and marketing tech, the Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise software, storage, digital communities, business peripherals and recognition, data capture technology and linguistic software.

"This year markets are shifting at lightning speed," said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. "Companies that aren't taking advantage of the most innovative, creative and measurable programs are losing ground to their competitors. Karbo Com attracts companies that aren't satisfied with the status quo. They seek to up their game by hiring an agency partner that brings the best digital tools, techniques and creativity to the table. Together we move markets."

Karbo Communications' legacy clients are also realizing record success in 2016. RTI, the connectivity platform for the Industrial IoT, is driving technology growth in the healthcare, energy, defense and autonomous car markets. Vendavo is a leading profit and margin enterprise software company working with the top Fortune 500 companies, and Nexenta is an open source-driven software defined storage innovator.

Karbo Com staff additions are in digital and PR account services, visual branding, writing and content development. Over the last year the agency has seen increasing demand for digital PR services and, as a result, has expanded the company's portfolio to include visual branding, website design, sales and customer materials, content e-commerce, and conference/event programs. These services are in addition to existing corporate and product PR, positioning/messaging, naming, launches, community development, blogger/influencer marketing, full social media options (including social advertising), full-service writing, video creation, as well as survey development and publicity, among others.

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. www.karbocom.com is a leading PR and digital marketing agency located in the hub of innovation, the South of Market Area (SoMA) of San Francisco. A full service agency serving technology-driven companies, Karbo Com offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development, communication process consulting and more. Karbo has worked with ground-breaking companies and helped to disrupt markets with companies such as Apple, Digg, Oracle, Equinix, eBay, Cisco and Peribit.

The Karbo Com team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter @KarboCo, Facebook and LinkedIn.

