Launch of the SWAN North American Alliance will Promote Data-enabled Smart Water Future

North American water utilities set to outpace global peers in adoption of smart water solutions

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, November 1, 2016 LOCATION: Online, with free registration (http://frost.ly/z2) EXPERT PANELIST: Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Seth Cutler SWAN Forum Executive Director, Amir Cahn DC Water Chief Operating Officer, Biju George USEPA Environmental Engineer, Captain Nelson Mix GE Water & Process Technologies IoT and Analytics Business Leader, Steve Davis

In the past five years, the North American municipal water industry has laid the foundation to surpass the rest of the world in the adoption of smart, data-driven technologies. The SWAN North American Alliance is organized to help accelerate this adoption. Join Frost & Sullivan and the SWAN Forum for the first briefing of an ongoing webinar series to highlight and promote best practices for smart solutions within the water industry.

Reasons to attend this webinar:

To identify smart water solutions that have produced strong returns to water

To understand key successes and pitfalls in deploying smart solutions

To learn about utilities' long-term strategies to optimize their networks

To participate in an interactive Q&A session with Frost & Sullivan

Thought leader insights:

"While North America is set for strong adoption of smart water solutions, there are still unknowns and risks that limit clarity in decision-making," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler. "Joining this webinar will provide utilities and businesses with access to the formation of a new Alliance to grow through collaboration best practice exchange."

