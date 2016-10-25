MANSFIELD, CONNECTICUT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Editors Note: There are three images associated with this press release.

Introducing WinZip® 21 Pro, the new file management and file sharing application that delivers renowned compression and encryption, together with time-saving file handling power. WinZip® 21 Pro now connects to all your accounts on popular cloud platforms including Google Drive and Dropbox, offers more control when you Zip and encrypt files, gives easy access to all your contacts, and improves Zipx compression to create smaller MP3 files.

As users' reliance on multiple cloud services, social media platforms and messaging systems becomes increasingly complex, WinZip 21 Pro makes it simple to take charge of your digital life. Protect your privacy by encrypting files before you save them online. Be more productive by browsing and editing files on your PC, network and clouds. Easily resize images and convert your documents to the formats you need. Email all your contacts and share by IM, social media and cloud services.

"Today's WinZip has evolved from simple compression and encryption to become a centralized hub for handling, managing, protecting and sharing all your files. Across virtually every platform and device, we're making it simple to take charge of your digital chaos," said Bill Richard, VP of development, WinZip.

WinZip 21 Pro offers powerful new features designed for the all ways we store and share files today:

- NEW! Access all your accounts: WinZip 21 Pro can now support up to 16 accounts on the same cloud service. Ideal for users who may have accounts for work and personal use, add multiple accounts on the same platform including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, SugarSync and CloudMe.

- NEW! Add a Network Location: Access a network location from another domain without leaving WinZip.

- ENHANCED! MP3 Compression: Keep more music on your phone or on a cloud service, or share playlists more easily. WinZip now compresses your MP3 files by 15 - 20% on average with no loss in quality thanks to the enhanced Zipx format.

- NEW! See image information in the Preview Pane: Get all the info you need about an image - including height, width, pixels per inch, pixel depth/colors, file size and more.

- NEW! Combined Address Book: Email and share directly from WinZip's internal emailer to any of your contacts. Add contact information from your email accounts, multiple social media services and local contact directories.

- NEW! Create individual Zip files for streamlined sharing: Sometimes it's more efficient to share individual files instead of multiple files in one large Zip. Now you have the flexibility to select and replace files with individual Zip files - great for saving bandwidth and memory space when sharing with someone accessing it through a phone.

- NEW! Send What feature: Once you review or change the contents of your Zip, choose to send individually selected files or the entire Zip.

- NEW! Share Converted files: Avoid added clutter by sharing files without having to save the converted files first.

WinZip offers powerful file management, sharing and security for all environments from mobile to enterprise network deployments.

WinZip 21 Pro is part of the WinZip® 21 product lineup which also includes WinZip 21® and WinZip® 21 Enterprise.

The new WinZip 21 Enterprise enables corporate and government customers to implement enterprise-level encryption across their workforce and protect critical data. Organizations can boost productivity while taking advantage of secure file sharing across email, enterprise platforms and the cloud. Ideal for multi-lingual environments and fully customizable, WinZip 21 Enterprise offers FIPS 140-2 security standard compliance and support for SharePoint, Office 365 for Business and Amazon S3. WinZip Enterprise now works with Windows Information Protection (WIP), ensuring protocols to control the movement of information and files are respected. WinZip also offers easy network deployment and a comprehensive Installation and Configuration Guide, enabling network administrators to configure the application for their unique environment.

To learn more about the WinZip 21 product lineup, please refer to this comparison chart.

Available everywhere you want to access and share files, WinZip also offers powerful apps for macOS, iOS, Android and a Universal Windows App for Windows 10. WinZip is the industry's leading application to create and unzip Zip and Zipx files and open compressed files including Zip, Zipx, RAR, 7Z and more. For a free trial of WinZip 21, please visit www.winzip.com.

Pricing and Availability

WinZip 21, WinZip 21 Pro and WinZip 21 Enterprise are now available in 13 languages worldwide including English, Czech, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Japanese, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional and Korean.

WinZip 21 Pro is available at the SRP of $49.95 (US), $54.95 (CAD), $59.95 (AUD), GBP 42.95 and 49.95 (EUR). WinZip 21 is available at the SRP of $29.95 (US), $34.95 (CAD), $39.95 (AUD), GBP 25.95 and 29.95 (EUR).

WinZip offers affordable and flexible volume licensing discounts and maintenance options for organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.winzip.com/enterprise or contact enterprise@winzip.com.

Join the Conversation

Connect with WinZip on Facebook at www.facebook.com/winzip.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing and keep information private. The world's number one compression and encryption software, WinZip offers apps for all of today's most popular platforms and devices, giving users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email and social media. WinZip's product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is part of the Corel family of companies. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com.

Copyright © 2016 VAPC Software (Canada) Limited. All Rights Reserved. WinZip and the WinZip logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of VAPC Software (Canada) Limited. All other product names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners.

To view the images associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/winz10243.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/winz10242.jpg

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/winz10241.jpg

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Gould

WinZip PR

jgould@winzip.com

www.winzip.com



