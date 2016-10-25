Africa Diesel Gensets Market 2016 By County, Type, Application and End Users - Market Opportunities & Forecasts, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Africa Diesel Gensets Market By County, By Type, By Application and By End User - Market Opportunities & Forecast, 2021" report to their offering.
The market for diesel gensets in Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2016-2021
On account of growing demand for prime power as well as standby power sources, especially in oil & gas exploration sites and industrial infrastructure & mining activities, the demand for diesel gensets in the country is expected to rise over the next five years. In 2015, industrial sector was the largest buyer of diesel gensets, followed by commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, low power diesel gensets dominated the Africa diesel gensets market in 2015, and the trend is expected to continue through 2021.
Generator or genset is the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective source for emergency and backup power. Diesel gensets are easy to set up and operate, and can be used in all types of applications such as oil & gas, telecom, residential and hospitals, among others. With increasing demand for electricity coupled with poor grid infrastructure, the diesel gensets market in Africa is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years. Growing demand for electricity from diverse end-user industries is resulting in widening of demand-supply gap, which is being bridged by diesel gensets.
Industrial operations are largely dependent on electricity generated from diesel gensets during power outages and in regions where grid access is limited. However, the access to grid electricity in the continent is the lowest in the world. In 2012, around 622.6 million people in Africa had no access to electricity, which was equivalent to 57% of the continents population.
Africa Diesel Gensets Market:
- Africa Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Low Power (750 KVA)), By End User (Industrial, Residential & Commercial)
- Country Analysis - Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Cameroon, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan & Rest of Africa
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Development of Hybrid Diesel Gensets
- Deployment of Hybrid Diesel Gensets in Mining Sector
- Diesel Generator Monitoring System
- Parallel Operation of Diesel Gensets
- Growth in Distributed Power Generation System
- Use of Low Sulphur Diesel
Companies Mentioned
- Aggreko Plc
- Atlas Copco
- Blackwood Hodge
- Briggs & Stratton
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc
- Dresser Rand Group, Inc.
- FG Wilson Inc.
- Himoinsa
- Jubaili Bros
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
- Mantrac Group
- Perkins Engines Company Limited
- Scania Group
- YorPower
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cfcsd6/africa_diesel
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716