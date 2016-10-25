Africa Diesel Gensets Market 2016 By County, Type, Application and End Users - Market Opportunities & Forecasts, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Africa Diesel Gensets Market By County, By Type, By Application and By End User - Market Opportunities & Forecast, 2021" report to their offering.

The market for diesel gensets in Africa is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2016-2021

On account of growing demand for prime power as well as standby power sources, especially in oil & gas exploration sites and industrial infrastructure & mining activities, the demand for diesel gensets in the country is expected to rise over the next five years. In 2015, industrial sector was the largest buyer of diesel gensets, followed by commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, low power diesel gensets dominated the Africa diesel gensets market in 2015, and the trend is expected to continue through 2021.

Generator or genset is the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective source for emergency and backup power. Diesel gensets are easy to set up and operate, and can be used in all types of applications such as oil & gas, telecom, residential and hospitals, among others. With increasing demand for electricity coupled with poor grid infrastructure, the diesel gensets market in Africa is expected to grow at a robust pace over the next five years. Growing demand for electricity from diverse end-user industries is resulting in widening of demand-supply gap, which is being bridged by diesel gensets.

Industrial operations are largely dependent on electricity generated from diesel gensets during power outages and in regions where grid access is limited. However, the access to grid electricity in the continent is the lowest in the world. In 2012, around 622.6 million people in Africa had no access to electricity, which was equivalent to 57% of the continents population.

Africa Diesel Gensets Market:

Africa Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Low Power (750 KVA)), By End User (Industrial, Residential & Commercial)

Country Analysis - Nigeria , South Africa , Tanzania , Kenya , Uganda , Democratic Republic of Congo , Ethiopia , Mozambique , Cameroon , Algeria , Morocco , Sudan & Rest of Africa

, , , , , , , , , , , & Rest of Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

Development of Hybrid Diesel Gensets

Deployment of Hybrid Diesel Gensets in Mining Sector

Diesel Generator Monitoring System

Parallel Operation of Diesel Gensets

Growth in Distributed Power Generation System

Use of Low Sulphur Diesel

Companies Mentioned

Aggreko Plc

Atlas Copco

Blackwood Hodge

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc

Dresser Rand Group, Inc.

FG Wilson Inc.

Himoinsa

Jubaili Bros

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Mantrac Group

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Scania Group

YorPower

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cfcsd6/africa_diesel

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716