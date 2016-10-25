Global $22.58 Billion Infection Control (Disinfection & Sterilization) Market Forecasts, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infection Control (Disinfection & Sterilization) Global Market-Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global infection control market is expected to grow to reach $22,582 million by 2022

The factors driving the growth of this market are increase in aging population, rising occurrence of hospital acquired infections, increase in number of surgeries performed, proper maintenance of hygiene among hospital staff and increasing awareness among people. While rise in trend for e-beam radiation sterilization through service sterilization industry and growth of single use technology products in developing countries are some of the opportunities that are propelling the growth of the market. However stringent regulations and economic downturn and saturation are hampering the growth of the market.

The infection control market by products is segmented into disinfection and sterilization. The disinfection market is further sub-segmented into the disinfectors which include washers, flushers and UV rays disinfectors, the endoscope reprocessors, the disinfectants and personal protective equipments (PPE). The disinfectants are divided by product type and EPA classification. Hand, skin, instrument and surface disinfectants are categorized under product type while low-level, intermediate level and high level disinfectants are divided under EPA classification segment. The personal protective equipment includes gloves and foot covers, surgical masks and respirators, surgical drapes and gowns, disinfectant wipes and others (protective eye-wears and sterilization wraps).

The infection control by sterilization is classified by methods and services. The sterilization market by method involves the heat sterilization which further includes wet/moist heat sterilization and dry sterilization, the low temperature sterilization including ethylene oxide sterilization (ETO), vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP), hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, peracetic acid, ozone gas, formaldehyde sterilization and chlorine dioxide, the filtration sterilization and the radiation sterilization contains ionizing and non-ionizing radiation. However the sterilization market by services is segmented into in-house sterilization services and contract sterilization services. Both the in-house and contract sterilization provides ethylene oxide sterilization, gamma sterilization, e-beam sterilization and other sterilization services.

The end-users of infection control market are pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitals, research laboratories and others. The hospital end-user segment consists of dental clinics, nursing centres and ambulatory services, while the other end-users of this market are cosmetics, food and beverage and veterinary.

Some of the key players of the infection control market are 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), Ansell Limited (Australia), Belimed (Switzerland), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Halyard Health (U.S.), Hartmann Group (Germany), Sterigenics International, Inc., (U.S.) and Steris Corporation (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Take Aways

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Markets Covered

2.4 Stakeholders

2.5 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.4 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Guidelines

3.6 Patent Trends

3.7 Infections

3.8 Other Sterilization And Disinfection Techniques

3.9 Market Share Analysis

4 Infection Control Global Market, By Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Disinfection

4.3 Sterilization

5 Infection Control Global Market, By End-Users

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Biotechnology

5.4 Hospitals

5.5 Research Laboratories

5.6 Others

6 Regional Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Product Launches

7.3 Agreements, Partnership, Collaboration & Joint Ventures

7.4 Approvals

7.5 Expansions

7.6 Mergers & Acquisitions

8 Major Companies

8.1 3M Company

8.2 Ansell Limited

8.3 Cantel Medical

8.4 Getinge Group

8.5 Halyard Health Inc.

8.6 Hartmann

8.7 Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products)

8.8 Metall Zug (Belimed)

8.9 Sterigenics International, Inc.

8.10 Steris Corporation

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/czzh96/infection_control

