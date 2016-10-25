

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Homeland Security has said the cyber attack which darkened a large portion of the US internet last week has been mitigated.



Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson said the Department is closely monitoring events arising from the distributed denial of service attack on Dynamic Network Services Inc, or Dyn, on Friday. Later that day, the Department convened a conference call of about 18 major communication service providers to share information about the incident. 'At this time, we believe the attack has been mitigated. We have shared relevant information with our partners and through our Automated Indicator Sharing program,' Johnson said.



He said DHS is aware of one type of malware potentially used in this incident. This malware is referred to as Mirai and compromises Internet of Things devices, such as surveillance cameras and entertainment systems connected to the Internet. The NCCIC is working with law enforcement, the private sector and the research community to develop ways to mitigate against this and other related malware.



The Department has also been working to develop a set of strategic principles for securing the Internet of Things, which we plan to release in the coming weeks.



