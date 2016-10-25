

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The worldwide smartwatch market experienced a sharp decline in shipment volumes in the third quarter of 2016, according to a new report by market analysts IDC.



According to data from the International Data Corporation, (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, total smartwatch volumes reached 2.7 million units shipped in 3Q16, a decrease of 51.6 percent from the 5.6 million units shipped in 3Q15.



Apple maintained its position as the overall leader of the worldwide smartwatch market, yet it posted the second largest year-over-year decline among the leading vendors.



'The sharp decline in smartwatch shipment volumes reflects the way platforms and vendors are realigning,' noted Ramon Llamas, research manager for IDC's Wearables team. 'Apple revealed a new look and feel to watchOS that did not arrive until the launch of the second generation watch at the end of September. Google's decision to hold back Android Wear 2.0 has repercussions for its OEM partners as to whether to launch devices before or after the holidays. Samsung's Gear S3, announced at IFA in September, has yet to be released. Collectively, this left vendors relying on older, aging devices to satisfy customers.'



'It has also become evident that at present smartwatches are not for everyone,' said Jitesh Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile Device Trackers.



