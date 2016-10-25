Technavio's latest report on the globalcomputer-aided designing (CAD) market in the automotive industryprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on product lifecycle management sector, says, "The global automotive industry witnessed a more positive growth in 2015 than in 2014, especially in countries like the US. All the major automobile vendors in the market, including Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors recorded a positive growth in the same year

The automobile industry is highly competitive with the presence of some major players in the market such as Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, BMW, Hyundai and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. These companies are concentrating on quality and complying with the safety standards in an effort to differentiate their products in the market. The US, one of the major adopters of the CAD solution in the automotive industry, witnessed a huge demand for automobiles in 2015 mainly due to the increased demand for SUVs and crossovers. Low gas prices have further influenced the buyers to purchase automobiles.

The top three emerging trends driving the global CAD market in the automotive industry according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Developments in CAD modeling

Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model

Shift toward 4D CAD

Developments in CAD modeling

CAD modeling is basically a set of rules that helps during computer modeling of 3D solids. Parametric modeling and direct modeling are two types of modeling in CAD. Parametric modeling uses parameters like dimensions, density of the material, and data relating to the material surface to define a particular model. The dimension control capabilities and feature definition properties make parametric modeling the first choice for many designers. Direct modeling allows the designer to get direct access to the geometry of the product, allowing complete manipulation and editing, with least concerns about features and dimensions.

"Most CAD software use the best of both direct and parametric modeling. Designers tend to prefer direct modeling as it is helpful during the design and the initial stage of conceptualizing, while parametric modeling is useful in detailed designing," according to Ishmeet.

Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model

By the end of 2016, the global CAD market will phase-out the perpetual CAD licenses, and shift toward periodic CAD subscription/licenses. The high ROI on subscription will encourage CAD vendors to reduce the sale of perpetual CAD licenses gradually, before finally discarding them.

Another major reason for the shift is the advantages of the subscription model over the perpetual license model. The subscription model is simple and provides a better user experience for the customers. Vendors can provide updated software versions with bug patches. In addition, the upfront cost is also low in this model and users can subscribe on-premises CAD software and services on their terms, be it monthly, quarterly, or annually. This flexibility coupled with the up-to-date software has increased the preference of subscription model among end-users.

Shift toward 4D CAD

End-users of CAD software, especially automotive industry, are shifting from 3D to 4D CAD models. Globalization of the markets has increased the competition among CAD solution, and the lack of product differentiation further adding to the battle for maximum market share. Vendors are incorporating additional features and functionalities in their solutions to improve customer experience. CAD providers are developing 4D CAD solutions for enhanced operational performance and better project execution strategies in order to improve the constructability and sequencing of construction schedules using granular level information. These kinds of solutions facilitate effective management of resources while adhering to project schedules.

The key vendors are as follows:

Autodesk

Dassault Systèmes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

