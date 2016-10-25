Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Special Building Materials Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of special building materials market in United Kingdom.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Kingdom

Special Building Materials market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. UNITED KINGDOM: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Overview of special building materials market

2.2. Producers of special building materials in UNITED KINGDOM, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of fireproofing materials

2.2.2. Producers of heat insulation materials

2.2.3. Producers of multifunctional materials

2.2.4. Producers of soundproofing materials

2.2.5. Producers of waterproofing materials

3. UNITED KINGDOM FOREIGN TRADE IN SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS

3.1. Export and import of refractory cements and concretes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of refractory bricks, blocks and tiles: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of refractory ceramic tiles: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of glass fibres, glass wool, and articles thereof: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED KINGDOM

5. CONSUMERS OF SPECIAL BUILDING MATERIALS ON BRITISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Special Building Materials in United Kingdom

5.2. Special Building Materials consumers in United Kingdom

