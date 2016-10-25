Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Structural Building Materials Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of structural building materials market in United Kingdom.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Kingdom

Structural Building Materials market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. UNITED KINGDOM: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. STRUCTURAL BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Overview of structural building materials market

2.2. Producers of structural building materials in United Kingdom, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of bricks

2.2.2. Producers of building glass

2.2.3. Producers of metal building materials

2.2.4. Producers of plastic building materials

2.2.5. Producers of roof tiles

2.2.6. Producers of timber

3. UNITED KINGDOM'S FOREIGN TRADE IN STRUCTURAL BUILDING MATERIALS

3.1. Export and import of building blocks and bricks: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of tiles, flagstones and similar articles: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of prefabricated structural components for building civil engineering: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of building materials from glass: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of wood boards: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of plastic building materials: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of metal building materials, including steel, aluminum wares etc.: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED KINGDOM

5. CONSUMERS OF STRUCTURAL BUILDING MATERIALS ON BRITISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Structural Building Materials in United Kingdom

5.2. Structural Building Materials consumers in United Kingdom

