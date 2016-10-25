Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Construction Site Supplies Market in United Kingdom: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of construction site supplies market in United Kingdom.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in United Kingdom

Construction Site Supplies market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. UNITED KINGDOM: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. CONSTRUCTION SITE SUPPLIES MARKET IN UNITED KINGDOM

2.1. Overview of construction site supplies market

2.2. Producers of construction site supplies in United Kingdom, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of bitumen

2.2.2. Producers of cement

2.2.3. Producers of concrete

2.2.4. Producers of earthwork products

2.2.5. Producers of formwork

2.2.6. Producers of lime and plaster

2.2.7. Producers of sand

3. UNITED KINGDOM FOREIGN TRADE IN CONSTRUCTION SITE SUPPLIES

3.1. Export and import of natural bitumen and asphalt: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of refractory cements, mortars, concretes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of non-refractory mortars and concretes: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of hydraulic lime: volume, structure, dynamics

3.7. Export and import of plasters: volume, structure, dynamics

3.8. Export and import of pebbles, gravel: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN UNITED KINGDOM

5. CONSUMERS OF CONSTRUCTION SITE SUPPLIES ON BRITISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Construction Site Supplies in United Kingdom

5.2. Construction Site Supplies consumers in United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/twbj8t/construction_site

