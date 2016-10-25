Research and Markets - Global Mobile Pet Care Market CAGR Growth of 5.27% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Shot Spot, Jungle Pet Spa, Pampered Tails

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile pet care market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: A key trend which is boosting market growth is the increasing focus on using eco-friendly products and technologies. Many mobile pet groomers are adopting eco-friendly methods in their grooming services and providing eco-friendly products and solutions for pet care.



Mobile pet groomers are using natural, non-toxic, and environmentally safe products on pets during the grooming process. Many eco-friendly products such as All Natural Dog Ear Cleaner, TropiClean Fresh Breath Oral Care Kit, earthbath Eye Wipes, earthbath Deodorizing Spritz, and earthbath Grooming Wipes are being used by mobile pet care groomers in the market.



According to the report, a key growth driver is the growing need for convenience. Mobile pet care services provide convenience to pet owners as they can save the time required to take their pets to the pet care facilities by opting for these services.



Mobile pet care services also help clients with tight work schedules to take care of their pets' grooming and veterinary care needs. With an increase in the working population in countries such as the US, Australia, and the UK, the importance of mobile pet care services has increased further.



Companies Mentioned:



4 Paws Mobile Spa

Aussie Pet Mobile

Dial a Dog Wash

Hollywood Grooming

My Pet Mobile Vet

The Pooch Mobile

Alpha Grooming Pet Salon

Aussie Mobile Vet

Bonkers

Haute Pets

Jones Mobile Veterinary Service

Jungle Pet Spa

Pampered Tails

Pet Calls Mobile Veterinary

PurrFurred Pet Styling

The Shot Spot



