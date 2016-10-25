Regulatory News:

SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) took note of the press release issued today by the Regroupement PP Local association which was opposed at the Combined General Shareholders' meeting of 19 October 2016 to the debt restructuring plan proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company.

SoLocal Group wishes to clarify that contrary to the allegations of this association, the Company is not aware of "concrete proposals" made by the Regroupement PP Local to the Board of SoLocal Group, but simple ideas unequally adapted to the situation and require background work to look like concrete proposals.

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 530,000 clients of those services and over 2.2 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides Internet users with the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a salesforce of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2015 revenues of 873 millions euros, of which 73% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

