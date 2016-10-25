Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analysis of the Western European Construction PPE Market" report to their offering.

This is research service analyzes the opportunities for head protection, eye protection, face protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, high visibility clothing, protective footwear, and fall protection products in the Western European Construction PPE market. The study also analyzes the market by residential and non-residential sectors qualitatively. Furthermore, country-wise (Germany, France, Italy, the UK and Ireland, Scandinavia, Iberia, Benelux, and Alpine) analysis has also been performed.

Major industry drivers, restraints, challenges, product trends, and regulatory outlook impacting the Western European construction PPE market are also discussed in this study. Revenue forecasts have been provided for product segment and regional level analysis has also been discussed for the period 2012-2020.

3 Big Predictions:

Focusing on small and medium sized construction companies will open up new growth opportunities. Therefore, participants are compelled to offer value-added services in order to penetrate into this segment. Innovation and new product development are key to stay ahead of the competition in the construction PPE market, as customer preferences are Innovation and new product development are key to stay ahead of the changing to comfort and dexterity over price. Increasing investments in the residential sector will spur demand. Compliance will also increase due to increasing end-user awareness, and PPE manufacturers are expected to focus on educating end-users.



Companies Mentioned:

3M

Ansell

Bolle Safety

Centurion

Cofra Srl

Delta Plus

ESAB

Fristad Kansas

Honeywell

JSP

MSA

Mascot

Moldex Metric

Showa

Sioen

U Group

Uvex Safety

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Challenges, Drivers and Restraints Total Construction PPE Market

4. Forecasts and Trends Total Construction PPE Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis Total Construction PPE Market

6. Above-the-neck PPE Segment

7. Head Protection Sub-segment

8. Eye Protection Sub-segment

9. Face Protection Sub-segment

10. Hearing Protection Sub-segment

11. Respiratory Protection Segment

12. Hand Protection Segment

13. High Visibility Clothing Segment

14. Protective Footwear Segment

15. Fall Protection Segment

16. Regional Breakdown Germany Construction PPE Market

17. France Construction PPE Market

18. Italy Construction PPE Market

19. UK and Ireland Construction PPE Market

20. Scandinavia Construction PPE Market

21. Iberia Construction PPE Market

22. Benelux Construction PPE Market

23. Alpine Construction PPE Market

24. The Last Word

25. Appendix

