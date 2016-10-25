Technavio analysts forecast the global dental services marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global dental servicesmarketfor 2016-2020. The report provides a detailed description of the vendor landscape for top vendors in the market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that are influencing market dynamics and challenges faced by vendors.

The growing focus on the new technologies, such as 3D printing for diagnosis, robotic technologies for prosthesis are the future drivers for the global dental services market. The Americas is the leading market leader in the dental services market, followed by EMEA and APAC regions. The increase in the prevalence of the periodontal diseases, dental caries, and tooth decay are contributing to the patient pool. The changing food habits and lifestyle are driving the oral burden globally. The medical tourism flourishes in the APAC countries, such as India, Malaysia, Thailand and some of the EMEA countries, such as Sweden, and Israel. The future dental services market is expected to grow in the APAC region due to low procedure cost and rising medical tourism.

Technavio healthcare and life sciencesanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dental services market:

Upcoming laser dentistry and painless treatment

Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and smile makeover

Increasing prevalence of the dental diseases in teenagers and adults

With the increased prevalence of oral problems globally, the trend is migrating from conventional to advanced dental services. The traditional dental services are overpowered by advanced dental care services, such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. The popularity of laser technology in dentistry is booming among patients as well as the oral care specialists. This painless technology has gained popularity with increasing demand for laser dentistry for extraction of tooth, orthodontics, and periodontal decay.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devices analyst at Technavio, says, "Most of the countries, such as the US, Sweden, and Australia have adopted the practice of laser dental care. This, in turn, has increased the patient inflow at laser dentistry clinics than general dental clinics

Cosmetic dentistry has gained popularity over a period. The cosmetic dentistry focuses on the facial appearance. It is the beginning of an era where the adult population in the mid-30s and 40s are concentrating on their facial appearance and have started venturing into cosmetic treatment. The dental implants are the key drivers for cosmetic dentistry with available patient customized treatment options, for example, the freedom to choose dental filling which was earlier confined only to amalgam, gold, or other biomaterials.

"The generation is focused on the facial appearance due to which the smile makeover is emerging as a trending cosmetic dental service. The major factors driving the demand for cosmetic dentistry include increased awareness through social media platforms, marketing of dental practices, and media coverage," adds Srinivas.

Oral care and dental hygiene are major concerns with the changing habits of the consumer. The oral health burden has increased, which is expected to grow due to the shift in the consumer habits. According to a recent study, there are about 75% of the pediatric and approximately 95% of the adult population are suffering from dental cavities across the globe. There is an increase in the incidence of the periodontal diseases amongst the pediatric as well as the adult population. Approximately 12.5% of the total world population suffers from severe periodontitis.

Top vendors:

Coast Dental Services

mydentist

Abano Healthcare Group

Q M Dental Group (Singapore)

