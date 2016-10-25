PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), the provider of SmartSuite, an award-winning mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, announced today that their CEO, Dennis Becker, and Executive Chairman, William Van Epps, will be presenting at the upcoming Compete Through Service Symposium. The annual symposium, hosted by Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, showcases leaders in the service and technology industries. The symposium will take place at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas from October 26 - 28th in Scottsdale, Arizona and include Cisco, Verizon, American Express, Deloitte, and many other companies.

Mr. Becker and Mr. Van Epps will present on Thursday, October 27th at 1:00PM PT. Their presentation, entitled "Getting Personal with Millions of Customers - How to Create Personal Services at Scale", will focus on the increasing demand by consumers nationwide for more timely and personalized services.

Mr. Becker and Mr. Van Epps will share how artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling businesses around the world to create an entirely new level of personalized service at scale, and how businesses that fail to adapt this increasingly personalized approach could face being left in the past.

"We look forward to sharing the stage with some impressive innovators in this space. We believe that the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to the service industry will revolutionize the way that consumers and brands interact with each other," said Dennis Becker, Chief Executive Officer of Mobivity.

William Van Epps, Executive Chairman of Mobivity, added, "Over the coming years, the consumer will expect brands to know their purchase history, deliver services in the moment, and anticipate their future needs. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement and helping brands usher in the future of service."

A video recording of the conference will be available at ir.mobivity.com/presentations shortly after the event.

About the Compete Through Service Symposium

The annual Compete Through Service Symposium is the only conference of its kind that brings the most innovative minds in business and engaging academic thought leaders together to advance the science of service. It is where you will experience in-depth education specifically designed to help you face the challenges of competing and profiting through service. The symposium emphasizes on three areas of focus including "Branding Your Customer Experience", "Digital Transformation of Service", and "Growing the Service Business".

About Mobivity

Mobivity helps restaurant and retail brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement, and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- including SmartReceipt®, SmartMessenger, and SmartAnalytics -- allows brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This creates a closed-loop marketing solution that provides SmartDATA-driven insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized, and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include SUBWAY®, SONIC® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans to cross-market its products, including its recently acquired Livelenz operations; expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the application and enforcement of the TCPA amendments in ways not expected; our ability to successfully integrate the Livelenz operations and our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2016 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

