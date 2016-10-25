VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Hard Creek Nickel Corp. (TSX VENTURE: HNC) has engaged the services of German Mining Networks, based in Frankfurt, Germany. German Mining Networks will work to increase investor awareness of Hard Creek Nickel in Europe. The IR firm has been retained for an initial 3 months at a rate of $3,500 per month plus expenses.

About Hard Creek Nickel

Hard Creek Nickel's core asset is the Turnagain nickel, cobalt and PGE project in north central British Columbia, Canada.

