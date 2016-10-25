FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Welocalize, global leader in innovative translation and localization solutions, is a sponsor and exhibitor at the upcoming Localization World 2016 taking place in Montreal, Canada at the Hotel Bonaventure on October 26-28. Welocalize global team experts will also be presenting and participating in several key panel discussions focused on "Engaging Global Customers" throughout the three day industry event.

As exhibitors, Welocalize globalization and language experts will be hosting a series of topical conversations in the new Welocalize Lounge exhibit space at LocWorld32. They will be meeting with clients and vendors, sharing best practices to help brands expand their global reach.

"Welocalize is delighted to be playing such a prominent role in the Localization World 2016 Conference in Montreal and we look forward to leading the conversation on how to best engage global customers," said Smith Yewell, CEO at Welocalize. "The Welocalize team will be driving discussions across a wide range of key globalization topics and we will be revealing our expanded language service offerings in life sciences, digital marketing, legal and regulatory, language automation, quality validation and more to support the entire globalization journey."

Vice President of Corporate Development at Welocalize, Tuyen Ho, is hosting the LocWorld32 Growth Strategies Round Table, October 26, as part of the preconference program to stimulate discussion around mergers and acquisition activity in the language services industry.

Welocalize will be participating in a new, specially requested preconference session, "Attracting and Developing Talent: A LocWorld Initiative," on October 26. The session examines challenges and solutions for educating professionally trained staff in the localization industry. Welocalize Talent Manager Frédérique Froment-Kelleghan will join presenters from the University of Texas at Arlington, PTC, Anzu Global, Cisco Systems Inc., and the University of Maryland.

Welocalize Senior Manager of Solutions Architects, Alex Yanishevsky, is presenting at two sessions at LocWorld. "Open Source in Corporations," takes place Thursday, October 27 with co-presenters Jean Aurambault from Box, Alessandro Cattelan from MateCat and Yan Yu from Spartan Software Inc. Alex's second presentation on Friday, October 28, "Multitasking with Translation Memories: How to Laugh, Cough and Sneeze in Parallel," will cover the entire translation memory life cycle.

Welocalize Senior Client Services Director, Samantha Henderson, will join Katie Belanger from Intuit on October 28 to present, "Localization Models: The Search for the Optimal Linguistic Resource Model."

Welocalize will host their popular client event, LocLeaders Forum 2016 Montreal: The Globalization Journey, on Wednesday, October 26 at Scena, an architectural venue located on the Quays of the Old Port of Montreal. This exclusive event is a unique opportunity for global brands and localization leaders to openly discuss challenges and opportunities impacting their globalization strategies, including transparency, next generation content and the art and science of localization. Erin Wynn, Chief Customer Officer at Welocalize is hosting the event.

"We are delighted to be holding our 2016 LocLeaders Forum event in Montreal and we look forward to welcoming some of the world's largest global brands to take part in some valuable discussions with our team of experts and special guest speakers," said Jamie Glass, CMO and EVP of global service lines at Welocalize. "Welocalize's Brennan Smith, Samantha Henderson and Huw Aveston will moderate discussions with client experts on transformative topics and best practices for supporting their growing business requirements across the entire globalization journey."

For more information about Localization World 2016 Montreal visit https://locworld.com/. Follow Welocalize on Twitter at https://twitter.com/welocalize and with LocLeaders for event updates.

Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 175 languages. We provide translation and localization services, talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality and program management. Our range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpretation, staffing and enterprise translation management technologies. We specialize in consumer, technology, manufacturing, learning, oil and gas, travel and hospitality, marketing and advertising, finance, legal and life sciences industry language solutions. With more than 1000 full-time employees worldwide, Welocalize maintains offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Romania, Poland, Japan and China. www.welocalize.com

