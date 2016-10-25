TERRE HAUTE, IN--(Marketwired - October 25, 2016) - First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2016. Net income for the quarter was $8.2 million compared to $8.4 million for the same period of 2015. Diluted net income per common share increased 3.08% to $0.67 from $0.65 for the comparable period of 2015.

The Corporation further reported net income of $30.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 versus $23.1 million for the comparable period of 2015, an increase of 30.30%. Diluted net income per common share also increased 35.75% to $2.43 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 versus $1.79 for the comparable period of 2015. This increase included an after-tax gain of $5.75 million on the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary. Return on assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 1.35% compared to 1.03% for the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter 2016 results. We had another solid quarter of loan growth and our asset quality remains excellent."

Book value per share was $34.66 at September 30, 2016, a 7.77% increase from the $32.16 at September 30, 2015. Shareholders' equity increased 3.38% to $422.4 million from $408.6 million on September 30, 2015.

On February 3, 2016, the Corporation announced a stock repurchase plan to acquire 5% of the Corporation's outstanding common stock. The Corporation has repurchased a total of 565,618 shares under the plan.

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2016 were $1.80 billion, an increase of $31.8 million or 1.80%, versus $1.77 billion for the comparable period in 2015. Total loans outstanding were $1.82 billion, an increase from $1.77 billion as of September 30, 2015. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $19.6 million, or 1.10%, from $1.78 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2016.

Average total deposits at September 30, 2016 were $2.41 billion versus $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2015. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits were $2.40 billion compared to $2.42 billion on June 30, 2016.

The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.93% at September 30, 2016, compared to 12.61% at September 30, 2015.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2016 was $26.4 million compared to the $26.6 million reported for the same period of 2015. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased to 4.05% compared to the 4.04% reported at September 30, 2015.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $1.09 million compared to $1.05 million for the third quarter of 2015. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2016 compared to $986 thousand in the same period of 2015. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2016 was $19.1 million compared to $19.9 million as of September 30, 2015. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05% as of September 30, 2016 compared to 1.13% as of September 30, 2015.

Nonperforming loans decreased 6.19% to $29.0 million as of September 30, 2016 versus $31.0 million as of September 30, 2015. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 1.59% as of September 30, 2016 versus 1.75% as of September 30, 2015.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $7.92 million compared to $9.95 million as of September 30, 2015. The decline was primarily related to the sale of the Corporation's insurance subsidiary, which reduced insurance commissions by $1.66 million year-over-year.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2016 decreased $2.1 million to $22.0 million compared to $24.2 million in 2015. On a year-over-year basis for the quarter, salaries and employee benefits decreased $2.1 million driven by lower health insurance and pension expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 55.97% for the quarter ending September 30, 2016 versus 65.02% for the same period in 2015.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September September September 30, June 30, 30, 30, 30, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $3,019,323 $2,958,016 $2,942,833 $3,019,323 $2,942,833 Deposits $2,479,241 $2,394,334 $2,418,589 $2,479,241 $2,418,589 Loans $1,821,525 $1,802,810 $1,766,667 $1,821,525 $1,766,667 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 19,074 $ 19,504 $ 19,925 $ 19,074 $ 19,925 Total Equity $ 422,374 $ 413,224 $ 408,591 $ 422,374 $ 408,591 Tangible Common Equity $ 385,766 $ 376,472 $ 365,727 $ 385,766 $ 365,727 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $2,977,329 $2,947,153 $2,954,983 $2,961,163 $2,977,719 Earning Assets $2,742,151 $2,747,214 $2,733,630 $2,738,097 $2,747,516 Investments $ 936,059 $ 945,948 $ 960,139 $ 946,001 $ 968,997 Loans $1,800,796 $1,781,201 $1,769,009 $1,779,936 $1,766,097 Total Deposits $2,399,596 $2,422,302 $2,418,162 $2,413,522 $2,447,282 Interest-Bearing Deposits $1,855,077 $1,877,092 $1,884,420 $1,868,413 $1,905,714 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 59,815 $ 44,852 $ 58,957 $ 50,231 $ 49,053 Total Equity $ 433,511 $ 406,382 $ 401,840 $ 418,289 $ 403,550 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 26,351 $ 26,059 $ 26,576 $ 78,567 $ 78,495 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent $ 27,907 $ 27,602 $ 28,134 $ 83,200 $ 83,184 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,091 $ 435 $ 1,050 $ 2,361 $ 3,650 Non-interest Income $ 7,923 $ 8,214 $ 9,951 $ 38,503 $ 29,790 Non-interest Expense $ 22,006 $ 22,760 $ 24,152 $ 68,113 $ 73,455 Net Income $ 8,162 $ 8,232 $ 8,398 $ 30,069 $ 23,082 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.67 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 $ 2.43 $ 1.79 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ - $ 0.5 $ - $ 0.5 $ 0.49 Book Value Per Common Share $ 34.66 $ 33.89 $ 32.16 $ 34.66 $ 32.16 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 31.66 $ 30.88 $ 28.79 $ 31.66 $ 28.79 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,186 12,236 12,773 12,356 12,874

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September September September 30, June 30, 30, 30, 30, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Return on average assets 1.10% 1.12% 1.14% 1.35% 1.03% Return on average common shareholder's equity 7.23% 8.04% 8.36% 9.56% 7.61% Efficiency ratio 61.42% 63.55% 63.42% 55.97% 65.02% Average equity to average assets 14.56% 13.89% 13.60% 14.13% 13.55% Net interest margin 4.05% 4.04% 4.12% 4.05% 4.04% Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.34% 0.19% 0.22% 0.24% 0.19% Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.05% 1.08% 1.13% 1.05% 1.13% Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans and other real estate 65.69% 70.76% 64.37% 65.69% 64.37% Nonperforming loans to loans 1.61% 1.53% 1.75% 1.61% 1.75% Tier 1 leverage 13.23% 13.08% 12.92% 13.23% 12.92% Risk-based capital - Tier 1 17.46% 17.46% 17.73% 17.46% 17.73%

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September September September September 30, June 30, 30, 30, 30, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 Accruing loans and leases past due 30- 89 days $ 6,983 $ 7,435 $ 6,778 $ 6,983 $ 6,778 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,144 $ 1,044 $ 1,632 $ 1,144 $ 1,632 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 16,235 $ 14,526 $ 16,112 $ 16,235 $ 16,112 Nonperforming loans and other real estate $ 29,037 $ 27,562 $ 30,954 $ 29,037 $ 30,954 Other real estate owned $ 2,772 $ 2,837 $ 3,382 $ 2,772 $ 3,382 Total nonperforming assets $ 40,548 $ 38,998 $ 46,072 $ 40,548 $ 46,072 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 8,886 $ 9,155 $ 9,828 $ 8,886 $ 9,828 Gross charge-offs $ 2,724 $ 1,842 $ 3,295 $ 6,206 $ 6,597 Recoveries $ 1,202 $ 986 $ 2,309 $ 2,973 $ 4,033 Net charge- offs/(recoveries) $ 1,522 $ 856 $ 986 $ 3,233 $ 2,564

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- (unaudited) ---------------------------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 67,396 $ 88,695 Federal funds sold 44,505 9,815 Securities available-for-sale 866,701 891,082 Loans: Commercial 1,083,129 1,043,980 Residential 430,346 444,447 Consumer 304,840 272,896 ------------- ------------- 1,818,315 1,761,323 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,210 2,485 Allowance for loan losses (19,074) (19,946) ------------- ------------- 1,802,451 1,743,862 Restricted stock 10,848 10,838 Accrued interest receivable 12,846 11,733 Premises and equipment, net 49,688 50,531 Bank-owned life insurance 83,377 82,323 Goodwill 34,355 39,489 Other intangible assets 2,253 3,178 Other real estate owned 2,772 3,466 Other assets 42,131 44,573 ------------- ------------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,019,323 $ 2,979,585 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 557,185 $ 563,302 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 44,778 46,753 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,877,278 1,832,314 ------------- ------------- 2,479,241 2,442,369 Short-term borrowings 31,370 33,831 FHLB advances 10,132 12,677 Other liabilities 76,206 80,392 ------------- ------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,596,949 2,569,269 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,578,758 in 2016 and 14,557,815 in 2015 Outstanding shares-12,185,737 in 2016 and 12,740,018 in 2015 1,819 1,817 Additional paid-in capital 73,907 73,396 Retained earnings 419,585 395,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,412) (9,401) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,393,021 in 2016 and 1,817,797 in 2015 (70,525) (51,129) ------------- ------------- TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 422,374 410,316 ------------- ------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,019,323 $ 2,979,585 ============= =============

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $21,753 $21,478 $64,208 $63,048 Securities: Taxable 3,506 3,918 11,031 11,970 Tax-exempt 1,826 1,806 5,466 5,375 Other 365 401 1,096 1,265 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 27,450 27,603 81,801 81,658 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,016 963 3,033 2,980 Short-term borrowings 51 22 100 54 Other borrowings 32 42 101 129 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,099 1,027 3,234 3,163 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME 26,351 26,576 78,567 78,495 Provision for loan losses 1,091 1,050 2,361 3,650 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 25,260 25,526 76,206 74,845 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,270 1,382 3,896 4,127 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,765 2,688 7,870 7,557 Other service charges and fees 3,062 3,080 9,211 8,918 Securities gains/(losses), net 13 9 26 23 Gain on sale of certain assets and liabilities of insurance brokerage (199) - 12,822 - Insurance commissions 35 1,693 2,340 5,202 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 522 611 1,407 1,512 Other 455 488 931 2,451 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 7,923 9,951 38,503 29,790 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 12,883 14,963 39,620 45,105 Occupancy expense 1,785 1,756 5,238 5,322 Equipment expense 1,878 1,736 5,523 5,210 FDIC Expense 356 468 1,210 1,348 Other 5,104 5,229 16,522 16,470 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 22,006 24,152 68,113 73,455 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,177 11,325 46,596 31,180 Provision for income taxes 3,015 2,927 16,527 8,098 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INCOME 8,162 8,398 30,069 23,082 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/losses on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 777 4,471 6,077 1,669 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 304 819 912 4,102 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $9,243 $13,688 $37,058 $28,853 =========== =========== =========== =========== PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $0.67 $0.65 $2.43 $1.79 =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,186 12,773 12,356 12,874 =========== =========== =========== ===========

