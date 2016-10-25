Technavio analysts forecast the global electric coolant pump market for passenger carsto grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electric coolant pump market for passenger carsfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the bottom-up approach where the volume of the vehicles equipped with electric coolant pumps has been taken into consideration. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the global electric coolant pump market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the emerging trends.

According to Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research, "Growing emphasis on engine performance, compliance with stringent emission regulations, and increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovations in the powertrain such as electric coolant pumps."

Technavio automotive analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global electric coolant pump market for passenger cars:

Increasing implementation of stringent emission norms and regulations

Growing demand for fuel economy benefits

Growing concern for increased emission of GHG

Increasing implementation of stringent emission norms and regulations

In recent times, all economies are trying to restrict vehicle emission. In Europe, 25% of carbon emission is from vehicles. European countries are trying to restrict carbon emission for health and environmental issues. Euro 6 emission standards, introduced in 2014, define the acceptable limits for the emission of nitrogen and the emission of particulates. It also emphasizes lowering the emission of carbon dioxide.

Moreover, car regulation in Europe gives manufacturers additional incentives to produce vehicles with low emissions. Some diesel car owners are charged extra for parking permits, and surcharges are kept for diesel car owners. All vehicles need to follow the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) procedures and need to clear the emission test. Government regulated agencies monitor the test and comply with emission standards set by NEDC.

Due to these stringent emission norms, OEMs are focusing more on electrification and reducing the engine capacity while not compromising on power. Other emerging economies are also moving toward the implementation of such emission norms.

In APAC, end-users do not use cars with full-size displacement engines and rely more on fuel economy rather than power. So most of the vehicles are the compact or mid-sized type, which already have better fuel economy. Coolant pumps will predominantly be available in the European market and then will occupy markets in APAC or the Americas.

Growing demand for fuel economy benefits

The growing need for fuel efficient cars has led to increasing application of electric coolant pumps. For years, the automotive industry had been using the mechanically driven coolants pumps, in which the flow of the coolant depends on the speed of the engines and, in most cases, it is not an optimal control and causes unnecessary fuel consumption. Due to all these reasons, electrically driven coolant pumps have gained popularity, since they can efficiently manage the flow of the coolant and do not depend on the speed of the engine.

Even when the engine is off, an electric coolant pump has the ability to cool some of the auxiliary components of the vehicle and maintain the efficiency of the engine. Whereas, in conventional coolants, the belt shuts down when the engine is off and is not able to provide the coolant to the required places.

Growing concern for increased emission of GHG

Electricity production from fossil fuels is the major contributor for the emission of greenhouse gases. Around 30% of the total greenhouse gases produced in the US are produced from fossil fuels. The second major contributor to greenhouse gases is the automotive industry. Around 26% of the total emitted greenhouse gas is from transportation, which includes emission from cars, trucks, buses, ships, planes, and trains.

"More and more people are growing aware of the environmental and health issues arising from greenhouse gases. End-users are increasingly demanding vehicles that are more fuel efficient. Due to these reasons, a lot of technological advancements are being conducted with more electrification of the critical mechanical components to improve the performance of the engines of vehicles," says Praveen.

