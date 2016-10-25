

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday ahead of closely-watched U.S. oil inventories data.



U.S. stockpiles of crude oil have dropped six of the past seven sessions, helping stabilize oil prices near $50.



The American Petroleum Institute is due to publish its weekly crude stocks estimates this afternoon, followed by the official Energy Information Administration data due on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, OPEC members are dithering on plans to curb production.



Iraq now says it wants to keep pumping oil at a furious pace to make up for market share lost during recent wars there.



Nigeria and Libya may also be exempt.



Dec. WTI oil fell 56 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $49.96/bbl.



