Global Bitcoin Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Focus on Bitcoin Equipment Manufacturers, Bitcoin Mining Pools & Companies, Exchanges & Trading Platforms & Bitcoin Brokers - Research and Markets

This report analyzes the global market for Bitcoin in terms of Cumulative Number of Bitcoins in Circulation in Thousands.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2020. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as



Bitcoin Mining Equipment Manufacturers



Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ( China )

) Butterfly Labs, Inc. ( USA )

) Genesis Coin , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) KnCMiner AB ( Sweden )

Bitcoin Mining Pools & Companies



AntPool ( China )

) BitFury Group Limited ( USA )

) Eobot

F2Pool ( China )

) Genesis Mining ( Hong Kong )

) P2POOL.ORG

Slush's Pool

Bitcoin Exchanges & Trading Platforms



Bit2C ( Israel )

) Bitcoinde ( Germany )

) Bitcurex ( Poland )

) Bitfinex ( Hong Kong )

) Bitstamp Ltd. (UK)

BTC Markets ( Australia )

) BTCChina ( China )

) BTC-e ( USA )

) Campbx ( USA )

) Coinbase ( USA )

) Huobi ( China )

) Kraken (US)

OKCoin ( China )

Bitcoin Brokers, Wallet Providers & Payment Processing Companies, Among Others



1Broker ( USA )

) Airbitz ( USA )

) BitPay, Inc. ( USA )

) Blockchain.info ( Luxembourg )

) Blockstream ( USA )

) BlockTrail B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) BTCJam ( Brazil )

) Coinsetter Inc. ( USA )

) Gliph, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Bitcoin: Is It a Failed Experiment in Cryptocurrency?

Unlike Previous Crises in Bitcoin Services Ecosystem, Will the Current Blockchain Challenges at the Core of the Bitcoin Wield the Final Death Blow?

The Politics of Increasing Block Size Ravages the Bitcoin Economy

The Tale of Two Bitcoins: Will Bitcoin Survive the Coming Halving of the Bitcoin Network?

Why the World Is Not Ready for the Cryptocurrency?

The Answer to the Question Is Bitcoin Dead? Depends on How We Look at Disruptive Financial Technologies

The Rise of the Blockchain Technology from the Ashes of Bitcoin Marks a New Way Forward

An Overview of Current Events & Insights

2016 Bitcoin Price Predictions Remain Bullish

A Look into the State Of Bitcoin Heading into the Year 2016

Belt Tightening in the Bitcoin Industry to Witness VC Finding in Bitcoin Start-Ups Vanish

Falling VC Funding, Slow Consumer Adoption & Unviable Business Models Lead to the Widening of Bitcoin's Deadpool to Over 30 Casualties in 2 Years: Listing of Select Bitcoin Startups that Died Over the Years 2014 & 2015

In Addition to Weak Privacy, Transaction Delays Emerge as a Primary Bottleneck, Capping the Currency's Potential to Rival Cash

Competing Digital Currencies Gain in Popularity as Bitcoin Networks & Their Transaction Processing Capabilities Slows Down to a Snail's Pace

Bitcoin ATM Installations Slowdown, While Closures & Non- Operational & Offline Units Increase

Love-Hate Relationship With Bitcoin Leads the Chinese Government to Play a Dubious Role in the Currency's Evolution

Bitcoin Attracts Flake for Being an Energy Inefficient Based Money System

Rising Difficulty in Mining Bitcoins Makes Mining Operations Unviable

Bitcoin Mining Hardware & Cloud Based Bitcoin Mining Grow in Popularity

Complexity of Bitcoin Mining Drives Popularity of Pooled Mining

Weak Banking Systems & High Mobile Penetration Favor Bitcoin Proliferation in Africa

2. THE HISTORY OF BITCOIN, ITS EVOLUTION, ITS SHORTLIVED ASCEND TO BOOM, ITS DOWNFALL & THE LONGLASTING VALUE OF ITS PRIMARY TENETS & PRINCIPLES



The 2007-09 Recession Marks The Emergence of The Bitcoin System

Continued Global Market Instability of 2009-2014 Fuels Bitcoin's Rise to Boom

Argentina Goes Down in History as One of the Early Adopters of Bitcoin Fuelling its Early Boom

in History as One of the Early Adopters of Bitcoin Fuelling its Early Boom Partial Government Shutdown in the U.S. Triggers the Escalation in Bitcoin Value Witnessed in 2013

Bitcoin's Early Promise as a Full Reserve Banking Alternative to Fractional Reserve Banking System

Bitcoin's Liquidity Characteristics & Its Hyped Ability to Challenge Fiat Currency

A Retrospective Review of Bitcoin's Early Rise to Fame & Its Ensuing Downfall

The Rise to Fame

The Epic Fall From Grace

A Peek Into the String of Events That Crippled the Bitcoin System Since its Emergence

Troubled by its Early Success, Governments Wield the First Major Blow to the Bitcoin Economy

How the U.S. Government Killed Innovation in Bitcoin

By Bringing Bitcoin Under the BSA Act

By Introducing BitLicense'

By Taxing Bitcoin

Loopholes in Bitcoin Network & Trading Technology Wields the Second Major Blow to Bitcoin's Technological Integrity

Busting of the Silk Road Drug Market Wields the Third Mortal Blow to Bitcoin's Fragile Reputation

Use of Bitcoin as an Investment Asset Wields the Final Blow to Bitcoin's Potential as a Future Currency

3. BITCOIN: CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



Bitcoin: An Introduction

History

Regulatory Environment

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Bitcoin

Pseudo-Anonymity & Privacy

Immune to Monetary Inflation

Impervious to Manipulation

Irreversible Transactions

Portability

Low Cost

Divisibility

Economic Independence

Key Challenges to Adoption of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Anonymity & Unregulated Attributes

Lack of Accountability

Impairs National Development

Hoarding & Speculative Trading

Inequitable Distribution of Wealth

Extreme Volatility

Merchant Acceptability

Irreversible

Security Breach

Difficult to Coordinate

Negative Foundation

Vulnerable to Malicious Manipulation

The Promising Future of Cryptocurrency Spurs Competitive Alternatives to Bitcoin

Litecoin (LTC)

PPCoin (PPC)

Freicoin (FRC)

MintChip

Feathercoin

Ripple

Bitcoin Bridge" to Ripple: A Threat or an Opportunity?



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Bitwage Introduces Bitcoin Payroll Services in Mexico

Gemini Unveils Bitcoin Services in the UK

BTCC Introduces New Titanium Physical Bitcoins

Ciphrex Unveils Bitcoin Wallet

CoinTerra Unveils GSX I Bitcoin Mining Card

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Vitaxel Inks Agreement with Bitspark to Introduce Bitcoin Remittance Service in Malaysia

Blockstream Takes Over GreenAddress

Kraken Takes Over CleverCoin

Coinsecure Inks Partnership Agreement with BitPay

KinerjaPay Enters into Partnership with Bitcoin Indonesia

Kraken Takes Over Cavirtex and Coinsetter

BitGo Forms Partnership with Kraken Bitcoin Exchange

Coinify Forms Bitcoin Partnership with DigixGlobal in Singapore

Coinbase Forays into Singapore Bitcoin Market

Coinbase Enters into Canadian Bitcoin Market

Ripple Enters into Asia-Pacific Bitcoin Market

Coinbase Forays into the UK Market

WPCS Concludes Agreement on Divesting its Seattle Operations

Microelectronics Technology Corporation Buys Bitcoin Miner Company

LeoGroup Uses Bitcoin to Buy Stradivarius Violin

BitPay Inaugurates its Amsterdam based European Headquarters

based European Headquarters Bitcoin ATM Introduced in New Zealand

Overstock.com Begins Accepting Bitcoin Payments

RMBTB Shuts Down Trading Operations

6. PLAYERS IN THE BITCOIN ECOSYSTEM



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 52



The United States (20)

(20) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (12)

(12) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Latin America (3)

(3) Middle East (1)

