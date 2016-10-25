Global Dentistry 3D Printing Report 2016-2026: Hardware, Materials, Software, and Services Analysis & Forecasts of the $3.7 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing in Dentistry 2016: A Ten-Year Forecast and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

This new report assesses the revenues from 3D printers and related software, materials and services sold to the dentistry sector in 2016 will reach $1.6 billion but says that such revenues will grow to $3.7 billion by 2021

The dental industry continues to be one of the strongest targets for development of new 3D printers, materials, and applications. Revenues from additive manufacturing (AM) in the dental sector have grown almost 12 percent since 2015. Conversely, challenges in the 3D printing industry as a whole were weathered in part thanks to a continuing acceptance of digital technologies in the dental world. Dental professionals from every corner of the market now agree that digital dentistry is the way of the future.



This second annual study of 3D printing in the dental sector analyzes the commercial implications of a number of major trends that have emerged over the last twelve months.



The report is based on an extensive interview program and offers a true insider perspective. Included in this comprehensive report are the following:



Ten-year 3D printing opportunity and market data forecasts in volume and value terms. These cover hardware, materials, software, and services

The first ever "Comprehensive Guide to Dental 3D Printing Hardware," which includes the most complete evaluation of available printers, materials, and other products that specifically target the dental industry specifically

New 3D printing software analysis for the dental sector. Discussion dental printer software, application specific dental workflow software, 3D scanning tools, and laboratory production management software.

Discussion of the latest application developments for dental 3D printing, from directly printed clear aligners to ultra-realistic fully printed dentures

Market shares for hardware sales in 2015 by printer technology category along with a detailed hardware selling price analysis

Among the new trends in dental 3DP that are considered in this report are the following:



The impending adaptation of high-speed, layerless vat photopolymerzation printers to dental industry requirements.

The acceptance of low-cost photopolymerization systems by both dental laboratories and individual dentists. This continues to bring digital technologies within reach of the whole dental value chain and closer to patients

Uncertainty in the PFM restoration market in North America, but with the simultaneous rise of dental implants utilizing titanium

, but with the simultaneous rise of dental implants utilizing titanium The development of long-term dental printing materials for use in directly fabricating permanent restorations and directly printed clear aligners

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Trailing Twelve Month Dental 3D Printing Market Activity and Trends

1.1 Trends in Digital Dentistry and Global Penetration of Digital Processes

1.2 Hardware Evolution in Key 3D Printing Technologies Set to Revolutionize Dental Market

1.3 Dental Printing Materials Entering New Age of Development Targeting Long Term Use

1.4 Dental 3D Printing Software and Related 3D Scanning Hardware Trends

1.5 Regional Dental Market Evolution and Considerations for 3D Printing

1.6 Summary of Latest Outlook and Market Forecasts for Dental 3D Printing Opportunities



Chapter Two: The Comprehensive Dental 3D Printing Hardware Guide

2.1 Primary Considerations for Hardware Development for Dental 3D Printing

2.2 Primary Polymer Dental 3D Print Processes: Professional Level Photopolymerization

2.3 Primary Polymer Dental 3D Print Processes: Material Jetting

2.4 Primary Metal Dental 3D Print Processes: Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.5 Notable Research and Entities Supporting Ceramic Dental 3D Printing



Chapter Three: Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Applications

3.1 Next Generation Dental 3D Printing Applications

3.2 Current Polymer Dental 3D Printing Applications

3.3 Current Metal Dental 3D Printing Applications



Chapter Four: Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

4.1 Analysis of Dental 3D Printing Hardware Market

4.2 Analysis of Dental 3D Printing Material Market

4.3 Analysis of Dental 3D Printing Software Market



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Dental 3D Printing Market Forecasts - Hardware, Materials, Software, and Services

5.1 Discussion of Methodology

5.2 Ten-Year Forecasts of Key Dental 3D Printing Market Opportunities and Metrics

5.3 Ten-Year Forecasts of Dental 3D Printing Hardware Shipments and Installations

5.4 Ten-Year Forecasts of 3D Printing Materials Consumed by Dental Applications

5.5 Ten-Year Forecasts of Dental 3D Printing Services and Software

5.5.1 Dental 3D Printing Software Opportunities



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mnmtw/3d_printing_in

