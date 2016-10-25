Global Universal Serial Bus (USB) Battery Chargers Market 2016-2021: International Technologies and $18.5 Billion Market Potential Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for USB battery chargers reached nearly $14.7 billion in 2015. This market is expected to grow from nearly $14.2 billion in 2016 to $18.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2016-2021.



The OEM market is expected to grow from nearly $6.7 billion in 2016 to nearly $8.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.8% for the period 2016-2021.



Aftermarket as a segment over the next five years will grow from nearly $7.5 billion in 2016 to $10.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the period 2016-2021.



This report provides:



- An overview of the global markets and technologies for universal serial bus (USB) battery chargers.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2011 and 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Coverage of driving forces, including government-mandated standardization, energy efficiency and safety considerations.

- A look at the industry's structure along with a competitive analysis.

- Evaluation of technology life cycles, purchasing influences and pricing, international aspects, and competing technologies.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Scope Of Report



This report covers USB battery chargers including original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket chargers (e.g., USB compatible external power supplies) and power banks, which are usually lithium-ion battery-based.



USB battery charger device applications and market sectors covered include:



- Computers and calculators.

- Cordless phones.

- Data center components.

- E cigarettes.

- Entertainment devices.

- Gaming devices.

- Inventory control devices.

- Lighting.

- Medical devices.

- Military devices.

- Multipurpose chargers and power banks.

- Peripherals.

- Photographic devices.

- Security devices.

- Smartphones and other portable phones.

- Tablets and E-readers.

- Tools.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Summary



Chapter 3: Overview

- Technology Overview

- Recent Developments



Chapter 4: Markets By Technology

- Market Value Model

- Technology Market Prediction



Chapter 5: Markets By Application

- Computers And Calculators

- Cordless Phones

- Data Center Components

- E Cigarettes

- Entertainment Devices

- Gaming Devices

- Inventory Control Devices

- Lighting Devices

- Medical Devices

- Military Devices

- USB Multipurpose Chargers And Power Banks

- Peripherals

- Photographic Devices

- Security Devices

- Smartphones And Other Portable Phones

- Tablets And E-Readers

- Tools



Chapter 6: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis



- Driving Forces

- Trade Practices

- Technology Life Cycle

- Impact On Other Industries

- Concentration Factors

- Market Segmentation And Market Forces.

- Channels Of Distribution

- Purchasing Influences And Prices

- International Aspects

- Patents



Chapter 7: Company Profiles



- 8Likes Inc.

- Advanced Battery Systems Inc.

- Advanced Micro Devices (Amd)

- Aluratek

- American Power Conversion

- Anker

- Aqua Power Systems Inc.

- Apple

- Apx Technologies Inc.

- APXX

- Astrodyne Corp. (Audax Group)

- Atomi Inc.

- Aukey

- Battery Technology Inc.

- Belkin International Inc.

- China Bak Battery Inc.

- Cmple Inc.

- CYD Electronics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

- Cypress Semiconductor

- Dekko. Inc. (Group Dekko)

- Easyacc

- Fresco Logic

- Fujitsu Ltd. (Fujitsu Microelectronics)

- Gearmo

- Genesys Logic Inc.

- Gme Technology Co. Ltd.

- Globtek Inc.

- Griffin Technology

- Htc

- Huizhou Kimree Technology Co.

- Ifpl

- Igo

- Insignia

- International Electrotechnical Commission

- Intersil Corp.

- Inventus Power

- Iottie Inc.

- Kensington

- Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

- Lind Electronic Design

- Mei Shunhe (Shenzhen) Electronic Limited

- Microsoft

- Mophie Inc.

- Naztech

- Oneplus

- Oxerer Technologies Co.

- Panasonic

- Photive Inc.

- SAFT

- Samsung

- Scosche

- Shenzhen Lvsun Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Shell Electronic Limited

- Sigma Corp.

- Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

- Silverstonetek

- Skross

- Sony Corp. (Sony Energy Devices Corp.)

- Synopsys Inc.

- Targus Inc.

- Techtubs

- Telephone Est. Co. Ltd.

- Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

- Toshiba

- Twintech Industry Inc.

- Tylt

- UNU Electronics Inc.

- USB Implementers Forum

- Valor Communication Inc.

- Verbatim

- Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.



